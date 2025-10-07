Russian army attacked Poltava region with drones: rescuers showed the consequences

On the night of October 7, the Russian army attacked Poltava region with drones. As a result of the strikes, administrative buildings caught fire, and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), according to UNN.

Due to hits on civilian infrastructure facilities, fires broke out in administrative buildings, and a residential building and an outbuilding were damaged. - the post says.

The SES reported that 16 units of equipment, 64 SES rescuers, and a Ukrzaliznytsia fire train were involved in the work.

