Russian army attacked Poltava region with drones: rescuers showed the consequences

Kyiv • UNN

 • 328 views

On the night of October 7, the Russian army attacked the Poltava region with drones, causing fires in administrative buildings and damaging a residential building and an outbuilding. 16 units of equipment and 64 rescuers from the State Emergency Service, as well as a fire train, were involved in eliminating the consequences.

Russian army attacked Poltava region with drones: rescuers showed the consequences

On the night of October 7, the Russian army attacked Poltava region with drones. As a result of the strikes, administrative buildings caught fire, and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), according to UNN.

Due to hits on civilian infrastructure facilities, fires broke out in administrative buildings, and a residential building and an outbuilding were damaged.

- the post says.

The SES reported that 16 units of equipment, 64 SES rescuers, and a Ukrzaliznytsia fire train were involved in the work.

"I have practically made a decision" - Trump on supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine06.10.25, 23:36 • 8600 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Poltava Oblast
Ukrainian Railways
State Emergency Service of Ukraine