"I have practically made a decision" - Trump on supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has stated that he has made a decision regarding sending Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. However, he wants to know how they will be used. This is reported by UNN with reference to the White House broadcast.

Details

During a conversation with journalists at the White House, Trump was asked if there was already a decision regarding Tomahawk missiles. In particular, regarding their transfer to Ukraine or sale to NATO, so that the Alliance would then sell them to Ukraine. In response, the US leader said that the decision had actually been made.

"Yes, I have practically made a decision, if I can say so. I think I want to find out what they will do with them - where they will send them, probably. I would have to ask that question." - Trump replied, without specifying whether the transfer would be direct or through NATO.

He also added that he first wants to know how these missiles will be used (for what purpose).

"I would ask a few questions. I'm not looking for escalation," he explained.

The US leader also reiterated that this war would never have happened if he had been president.

Recall

On September 28, US Vice President J.D. Vance stated that the US was considering Ukraine's request to purchase long-range Tomahawk missiles. President Trump will make the final decision on authorizing the deal.

In early October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that during a conversation with Donald Trump, he raised the issue of transferring long-range weapons to Kyiv. He noted that everything would depend on Trump's decision.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that the use of Tomahawk missiles without the participation of the American side is impossible. He also called statements about the supply of these missiles dangerous, which, according to him, would harm relations with the United States.

