Russian aerial bomb destroyed a Holocaust memorial in Bilopillia, Sumy region: one person killed

Photo: United Jewish Community of Ukraine

A Russian aerial bomb (KAB) strike on the center of Bilopillia, Sumy region, destroyed a monument to Holocaust victims that was erected in 2021. This was reported by UNN with reference to the United Jewish Community of Ukraine.

Details

As a result of the strike, a 35-year-old local resident was killed, and 11 others were injured.

The United Jewish Community of Ukraine, together with the Bilopillia City Council, received permission to restore the memorial as soon as the security situation allows. - the message says.

Recall

UNN also reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a speech on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which is celebrated on January 27. He noted: when hatred against one nation is not stopped, others cannot remain indifferent and stand aside.