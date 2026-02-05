Russia tried to sell Peru a "phantom plane" for $63 million: Sybiha revealed details of the scam

The Ministry of Interior of Peru has canceled a $63 million tender for the purchase of An-74 aircraft after exposing an attempted fraud by a company affiliated with Russia. This was announced by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, UNN reports.

Details

According to the chief Ukrainian diplomat, thanks to the joint efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Antonov JSC, a shell company from the United Arab Emirates, linked to the Russian Federation, was discovered. Through it, Russian dealers tried to sell a so-called "phantom aircraft" using forged documents.

Sybiha emphasized that Ukraine remains a reliable partner for the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean and called for cooperation exclusively with official manufacturers.

He also stressed that joint actions allow for effective counteraction to manipulations by the aggressor state.

