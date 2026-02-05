Russia tried to sell Peru a "phantom plane" for $63 million: Sybiha revealed details of the scam

$43.170.02
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
02:39 PM • 8682 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
01:04 PM • 12653 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 23105 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 51571 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 26320 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 25823 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 21230 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM • 14333 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 14079 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Occupiers are transferring troops to the north of Donetsk region, the format of the transfer is atypical - Andryushchenko
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her name
Negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Abu Dhabi have concluded
Missing 13-year-old girl from Lviv region found dead
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughter
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 8124 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 51571 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 63452 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 93392 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 93128 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Sadovyi
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Europe
Lviv
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 euros
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughter
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her name
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppy
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of Creation
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Mikoyan MiG-29

Russia tried to sell Peru a "phantom plane" for $63 million: Sybiha revealed details of the scam

Kyiv • UNN

 • 276 views

According to the chief Ukrainian diplomat, thanks to the joint efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Antonov JSC, a shell company from the United Arab Emirates, linked to Russia, was uncovered.

Russia tried to sell Peru a "phantom plane" for $63 million: Sybiha revealed details of the scam

The Ministry of Interior of Peru has canceled a $63 million tender for the purchase of An-74 aircraft after exposing an attempted fraud by a company affiliated with Russia. This was announced by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, UNN reports.

Details

According to the chief Ukrainian diplomat, thanks to the joint efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Antonov JSC, a shell company from the United Arab Emirates, linked to the Russian Federation, was discovered. Through it, Russian dealers tried to sell a so-called "phantom aircraft" using forged documents.

Sybiha emphasized that Ukraine remains a reliable partner for the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean and called for cooperation exclusively with official manufacturers.

He also stressed that joint actions allow for effective counteraction to manipulations by the aggressor state.

It will be recalled that in Germany, a deputy was detained for circumventing sanctions and transporting equipment to Belarus; this happened during a session meeting.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Technology
War in Ukraine
Belarus
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Germany
United Arab Emirates
Ukraine