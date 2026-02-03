The Kremlin issued another sharp statement addressed to Western countries, warning that any foreign military contingents on the territory of Ukraine would become "legitimate targets" for the Russian army. Official Moscow emphasized that the appearance of NATO units or individual member states of the Alliance in the conflict zone would lead to a direct confrontation with unpredictable consequences for global security. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to Reuters, the Russian side views the possible arrival of foreign military personnel not as a peacekeeping or assistance mission, but as a direct entry into the war on Kyiv's side. The Russian leadership stated that their forces have the right to attack such units regardless of their role – whether it is logistical support or direct participation in hostilities.

Zelenskyy and von der Leyen spoke by phone ahead of a new round of trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi: what they discussed

Foreign forces in Ukraine will be legitimate targets – states the announcement, which comes amid intensified discussions in Europe regarding increased defense support for Ukraine in early 2026.

Reaction to discussions about Western contingents

This statement was a response to calls from some European leaders to consider options for the presence of Western instructors or specialized units on Ukrainian territory to protect critical infrastructure and train personnel.

Moscow calls such plans a "dangerous escalation," trying to pressure Western governments to abandon deeper involvement in the war. Analysts note that such Kremlin rhetoric is aimed at intimidating European voters and creating a split within NATO.

US envoy Witkoff to hold talks with Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi - media