Russia threatens strikes on foreign troops if they are deployed in Ukraine

$42.810.04
51.020.22
ukenru
08:49 PM • 2236 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
07:26 PM • 5616 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
06:38 PM • 11811 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideo
Exclusive
06:37 PM • 11217 views
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
06:01 PM • 9870 views
Not only a trilateral format, but also a bilateral one with the US: Zelenskyy on a new round of negotiations to end the war
04:56 PM • 10209 views
Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC
February 2, 03:28 PM • 17176 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
February 2, 11:00 AM • 24120 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
February 2, 08:37 AM • 38889 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM • 60776 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−18°
1.2m/s
76%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"The pain will never diminish": Barbara Kuzmenko published an emotional post on the anniversary of her father's deathPhotoFebruary 2, 12:47 PM • 15661 views
"Potato Flood": Berlin organizes mass giveaway of free potatoes due to record harvestFebruary 2, 01:05 PM • 10342 views
Hot British Weekend: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Blew Up the InternetFebruary 2, 02:27 PM • 8966 views
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearingVideoFebruary 2, 03:14 PM • 8024 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favorite05:09 PM • 10038 views
Publications
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideo06:38 PM • 11804 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favorite05:09 PM • 10091 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elitesFebruary 2, 03:28 PM • 17172 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideoFebruary 2, 11:19 AM • 56033 views
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in OdesaFebruary 2, 11:11 AM • 32464 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Jeffrey Epstein
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
United States
Poland
Switzerland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhoto07:01 PM • 3296 views
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideo04:54 PM • 5888 views
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their careerVideoFebruary 2, 04:01 PM • 6586 views
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearingVideoFebruary 2, 03:14 PM • 8098 views
Hot British Weekend: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Blew Up the InternetFebruary 2, 02:27 PM • 9038 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Times
Instagram

Russia threatens strikes on foreign troops if they are deployed in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

Russia has warned that foreign military contingents in Ukraine would become "legitimate targets" for the Russian army. Moscow views the arrival of foreign troops as direct entry into the war.

Russia threatens strikes on foreign troops if they are deployed in Ukraine

The Kremlin issued another sharp statement addressed to Western countries, warning that any foreign military contingents on the territory of Ukraine would become "legitimate targets" for the Russian army. Official Moscow emphasized that the appearance of NATO units or individual member states of the Alliance in the conflict zone would lead to a direct confrontation with unpredictable consequences for global security. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to Reuters, the Russian side views the possible arrival of foreign military personnel not as a peacekeeping or assistance mission, but as a direct entry into the war on Kyiv's side. The Russian leadership stated that their forces have the right to attack such units regardless of their role – whether it is logistical support or direct participation in hostilities.

Zelenskyy and von der Leyen spoke by phone ahead of a new round of trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi: what they discussed02.02.26, 17:02 • 2390 views

Foreign forces in Ukraine will be legitimate targets – states the announcement, which comes amid intensified discussions in Europe regarding increased defense support for Ukraine in early 2026.

Reaction to discussions about Western contingents

This statement was a response to calls from some European leaders to consider options for the presence of Western instructors or specialized units on Ukrainian territory to protect critical infrastructure and train personnel.

Moscow calls such plans a "dangerous escalation," trying to pressure Western governments to abandon deeper involvement in the war. Analysts note that such Kremlin rhetoric is aimed at intimidating European voters and creating a split within NATO. 

US envoy Witkoff to hold talks with Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi - media02.02.26, 15:31 • 3452 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Reuters
NATO
Europe
Ukraine
Kyiv