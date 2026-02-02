US envoy Witkoff to hold talks with Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi - media

$42.810.04
51.020.22
ukenru
11:00 AM • 10344 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
08:37 AM • 18784 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM • 47406 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 64970 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 44433 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 47015 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 33970 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 51141 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 64697 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 40445 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−12°
0m/s
63%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
ISW: Kremlin tries to manipulate Trump ahead of new round of "peace" talksFebruary 2, 04:01 AM • 19264 views
Epstein Files: Former UK Ambassador Leaves Labour PartyFebruary 2, 04:28 AM • 16507 views
Russian occupation led to despair: Mariupol residents recorded an appeal to PutinVideoFebruary 2, 05:17 AM • 15140 views
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in Odesa11:11 AM • 13494 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideo11:19 AM • 17801 views
Publications
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideo11:19 AM • 17869 views
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in Odesa11:11 AM • 13545 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 76646 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 104015 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 80131 views
Actual people
Musician
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
Cherkasy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Potato Flood": Berlin organizes mass giveaway of free potatoes due to record harvest01:05 PM • 1416 views
"The pain will never diminish": Barbara Kuzmenko published an emotional post on the anniversary of her father's deathPhoto12:47 PM • 2958 views
20th Century Studios presented the trailer for the sequel to the cult film "The Devil Wears Prada"Video11:48 AM • 5958 views
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideoFebruary 1, 06:27 AM • 27337 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 37954 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
The New York Times

US envoy Witkoff to hold talks with Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

US President's special envoy Stephen Witkoff will travel to Abu Dhabi for talks with Russia and Ukraine. He will also meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

US envoy Witkoff to hold talks with Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi - media

US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Stephen Witkoff, will travel to Abu Dhabi, where he will hold another round of talks with Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday and Thursday. This was reported on social network "X" by Axios journalist Barak Ravid, according to UNN.

Details

A senior American official confirmed to the media that US envoy Stephen Witkoff will arrive in Israel tomorrow and meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other high-ranking officials.

Witkoff is stopping in Israel on his way to Abu Dhabi, where he will hold another round of talks with Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday and Thursday.

- Ravid reported.

According to him, a meeting with the Iranians is not yet planned at this stage, but negotiations on this issue are ongoing.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced trilateral meetings scheduled for February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi. Ukraine is ready for a substantive conversation that should bring an end to the war closer.

Earlier, the Head of State stated that the date or location of the next round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia with US mediation may change. The reason is the situation between the US and Iran, which may affect the timing of the meeting.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Steve Witkoff
Israel
Abu Dhabi
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Iran