US envoy Witkoff to hold talks with Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi - media

US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Stephen Witkoff, will travel to Abu Dhabi, where he will hold another round of talks with Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday and Thursday. This was reported on social network "X" by Axios journalist Barak Ravid, according to UNN.

Details

A senior American official confirmed to the media that US envoy Stephen Witkoff will arrive in Israel tomorrow and meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other high-ranking officials.

Witkoff is stopping in Israel on his way to Abu Dhabi, where he will hold another round of talks with Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday and Thursday. - Ravid reported.

According to him, a meeting with the Iranians is not yet planned at this stage, but negotiations on this issue are ongoing.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced trilateral meetings scheduled for February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi. Ukraine is ready for a substantive conversation that should bring an end to the war closer.

Earlier, the Head of State stated that the date or location of the next round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia with US mediation may change. The reason is the situation between the US and Iran, which may affect the timing of the meeting.