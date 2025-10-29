Russia struck energy infrastructure in three regions, blackouts until 10 PM - Ministry of Energy

The Russian Federation attacked energy facilities in Ukraine in three regions overnight, power outage schedules are in effect today in some regions until 10:00 PM, the Ministry of Energy reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

The enemy attacked energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Odesa regions - reported the Ministry of Energy.

According to Ukrenergo, "as a result of Russian strikes on energy facilities, as of this morning, consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Odesa regions are without power."

Emergency restoration work, according to the Ministry of Energy, is ongoing, and energy workers are working continuously to restore electricity supply as soon as possible.

Today, hourly outage schedules will be in effect in some regions of Ukraine from 08:00 to 22:00 - noted the ministry.

As specified by Ukrenergo, the schedules will be for volumes from 0.5 to 1.5 queues.

Current schedules, as indicated, are posted on the official resources of regional distribution system operators. Information about changes in energy supply should be obtained on the pages of your region's oblenergo, the agency noted.

In addition, as noted, in some regions, from 07:00 to 22:00, power limitation schedules are planned for industrial consumers.

Consumption

"Electricity consumption remains high and shows a tendency to increase," Ukrenergo reported.

As indicated, today at 6:30 AM, it was 2.4% higher than at the same time the previous day. The reasons cited are cloudy weather in most regions, which leads to low efficiency of household solar power plants, as well as a decrease in air temperature in some regions.

On October 28, the daily consumption peak was in the evening - at the same level as the previous day's peak.

"We urge consumers to use electricity rationally throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system," the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 13.17 m. This is sufficient to meet the station's needs," the Ministry of Energy reported.