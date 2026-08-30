russia struck a memorial race in the Kharkiv region with an "Iskander": three people were killed

On August 29, at around 09:30, the Russians launched a ballistic missile strike during a race in memory of the defenders in the Kharkiv region. Three people were killed in the attack, UNN reports, citing the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office and the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region.

Details

According to the police, the annual "I Honor the Soldiers, I Run for the Heroes of Ukraine" race was held in the village of Natalyne, Berestyn district, organized by the Natalyne Village Military Administration.

The Russian military launched a missile strike on the site where the event was being held, using an Iskander-M missile. Three people were killed in the attack, including a police officer. It was also reported that two people were injured.

A pretrial investigation has been launched into this fact under Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - official negligence resulting in loss of life. The article provides for imprisonment from five to eight years.

As part of the proceedings, investigators will examine the actions of the military administration officials who organized the event. In particular, they will establish whether the officials duly performed their duties to ensure the safety of the participants, whether they took the existing security situation into account, and whether all necessary measures were taken to prevent a threat to people's lives and health - the prosecutor's office stated.

Recall

The number of people killed as a result of the detonation at warehouses in the village of Myla in the Kyiv region has risen to 38. Another four people are considered missing.