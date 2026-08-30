russia struck a memorial race in the Kharkiv region with an "Iskander": three people were killed

$44.5451.86
ukenru
Exclusive
08:01 AM • 12322 views
The beginning of September may be tense: astrologer names key dates for Ukraine
07:01 AM • 15574 views
Ukrainian forces used FP-1 drones to attack airfields and oil refineries in Russia
04:44 AM • 21386 views
CIA Director proposed a meeting between Trump, Zelenskyy and putin to end the war – Axios
August 30, 03:46 AM • 21918 views
"If Ukraine loses, we will lose too": Finland's president stressed the importance of supporting Kyiv
August 30, 02:16 AM • 21189 views
Putin compared the war against Ukraine to orcas attacking polar bears
August 30, 12:14 AM • 18803 views
At least 3 people were injured in Kyiv following the overnight attack; strikes were recorded in several districtsPhoto
August 29, 11:16 PM • 18469 views
Belgium has once again refused to support the use of frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine
August 29, 10:35 PM • 15659 views
The Turkish Navy and Somali forces freed a ship captured by pirates; 14 attackers were eliminated
August 29, 08:56 PM • 18070 views
On August 29, Kyiv spent almost half the day under air-raid alerts
August 29, 08:30 PM • 16925 views
In Odesa, a man shot his parents, wounded his brother, and then took his own life – police
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+21°
1.5m/s
66%
750mm
Popular news
The risk of a lake breach near the China–Nepal border has decreased after a massive floodPhotoAugust 30, 12:55 AM • 10619 views
One of the largest oil refineries in Russia’s Leningrad Region has been attacked – monitorsPhotoAugust 30, 01:16 AM • 12693 views
The US could gain control over part of Venezuela’s oil reserves for 100 years – The TelegraphAugust 30, 01:35 AM • 19057 views
Colombia has halted negotiations with rebel groups and shelved the peace process — PetroAugust 30, 03:33 AM • 10013 views
"ATESH" reported the disruption of supplies to Russian troops in the Kupiansk directionVideo04:38 AM • 5230 views
Publications
Where to go in Ukraine in autumn: travel agent names the most interesting destinations
Exclusive
August 28, 02:45 PM • 87529 views
Refineries are shutting down, the fleet is blocked, exports are declining: how Ukrainian deep strikes are exhausting RussiaPhotoAugust 28, 12:59 PM • 86100 views
The Ministry of Education and Science advises universities to hold classes on Saturdays: the ministry explained whether this is mandatoryAugust 28, 12:21 PM • 73087 views
"Tariff scissors": some packages under the Medical Guarantees Program are underfunded by at least one-thirdAugust 28, 09:56 AM • 71757 views
A working group on the taxation of leasing in favor of non-residents will be established under the Ministry of Finance
Exclusive
August 28, 09:34 AM • 69767 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Masoud Pezeshkian
Denys Shtilerman
Alexander Stubb
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Nepal
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift donated $50,000 to the mother of three who was injured while rescuing a person after a car accidentPhotoAugust 30, 12:05 AM • 25257 views
Tom Hardy has embarked on a rap career and released his debut album under the pseudonym Frankie PulitzerAugust 29, 10:05 PM • 25327 views
Katy Perry revealed that she forbade her 6-year-old daughter from reenacting a stunt from her famous songAugust 29, 12:05 AM • 44240 views
Celine Dion appeared in public for the first time in two years ahead of her return to the stagePhotoAugust 28, 10:05 PM • 43719 views
A new name has emerged on the list of favorites for the role of James BondPhotoAugust 28, 06:30 AM • 96873 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Storm Shadow cruise missile
Starlink
9K720 Iskander
Bild

russia struck a memorial race in the Kharkiv region with an "Iskander": three people were killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

The Russians struck a race in Natalyne with an "Iskander-M" missile. Three people were killed, including a police officer, and two were injured.

russia struck a memorial race in the Kharkiv region with an "Iskander": three people were killed

On August 29, at around 09:30, the Russians launched a ballistic missile strike during a race in memory of the defenders in the Kharkiv region. Three people were killed in the attack, UNN reports, citing the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office and the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region.

Details

According to the police, the annual "I Honor the Soldiers, I Run for the Heroes of Ukraine" race was held in the village of Natalyne, Berestyn district, organized by the Natalyne Village Military Administration.

The Russian military launched a missile strike on the site where the event was being held, using an Iskander-M missile. Three people were killed in the attack, including a police officer. It was also reported that two people were injured.

A pretrial investigation has been launched into this fact under Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - official negligence resulting in loss of life. The article provides for imprisonment from five to eight years.

As part of the proceedings, investigators will examine the actions of the military administration officials who organized the event. In particular, they will establish whether the officials duly performed their duties to ensure the safety of the participants, whether they took the existing security situation into account, and whether all necessary measures were taken to prevent a threat to people's lives and health

- the prosecutor's office stated.

Recall

The number of people killed as a result of the detonation at warehouses in the village of Myla in the Kyiv region has risen to 38. Another four people are considered missing.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Explosions
War in Ukraine
Life imprisonment
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
9K720 Iskander
Ukraine