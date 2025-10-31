Russia strikes the same targets with "Shaheds" up to 20 times: Ukraine will strengthen 100 key energy facilities with three levels of protection by the end of the year

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
Exclusive
10:56 AM • 3590 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 11679 views
Attackers on the TCC in Odesa near 7 km face 5 to 15 years: the case is being investigated by the SBU
08:46 AM • 19315 views
Truhanov's pre-trial detention measure will be chosen today in the Pechersk court at 2:00 PM
07:56 AM • 10856 views
40-year-old man was detained for the explosion at the post office in Kyiv: he made "souvenirs from ammunition"
07:53 AM • 21993 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with a missile that prompted Trump to withdraw from the nuclear treaty - Reuters
07:20 AM • 21135 views
Warm weather with rain in some regions is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster announced the prediction for November 1 and 2
06:45 AM • 23922 views
IAEA recorded damage to substations critical for nuclear safety after Russia's attack on Ukraine
05:58 AM • 20884 views
Russian attacks overnight damaged railway infrastructure in Sumy and Kharkiv regions: there are changes in the schedule – Ukrzaliznytsia
October 30, 04:50 PM • 43628 views
Restrictions will be in effect around the clock in all regions: how long will the power be cut off in Ukraine tomorrow?
Exclusive
October 30, 04:31 PM • 45116 views
MP-bribe taker Andriy Odarchenko removed from the post of head of the Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
JetBlue passengers taken to hospital after emergency landing in FloridaOctober 31, 01:26 AM • 20452 views
Russian commanders execute soldiers who refuse to fight in Ukraine – "Verstka" investigationOctober 31, 02:35 AM • 31732 views
One of the largest energy hubs in the Vladimir region of the Russian Federation was attacked by drones – ASTRA OSINT analysisOctober 31, 02:45 AM • 19933 views
Battles decreased by almost a quarter in 24 hours: General Staff updated the combat mapPhoto06:24 AM • 27331 views
Power outage schedules are in effect around the clock, Russia has again attacked energy infrastructure08:39 AM • 21680 views
Publications
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
10:56 AM • 3594 views
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for HalloweenPhoto10:39 AM • 5334 views
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvestPhoto09:35 AM • 13499 views
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine October 30, 11:42 AM • 61884 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 80164 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Musician
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jerome Powell
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Hungary
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 23361 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 55828 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 60502 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 82857 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 86055 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
Heating
The Diplomat

Russia strikes the same targets with "Shaheds" up to 20 times: Ukraine will strengthen 100 key energy facilities with three levels of protection by the end of the year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 892 views

Russia attacks the same energy facilities with "Shaheds" up to 20 times, doubling the power of the drones' warheads. Ukraine plans to additionally reinforce a hundred key substations with three levels of protection by the end of the year.

Russia strikes the same targets with "Shaheds" up to 20 times: Ukraine will strengthen 100 key energy facilities with three levels of protection by the end of the year

For the past few months, Russia has been attacking the same targets with "Shaheds" 15, and sometimes up to 20 times. The enemy has also doubled the power of the drones' warheads. In response, Ukraine is strengthening the physical protection of energy facilities, including plans to additionally fortify a hundred key substations by the end of the year. This was announced by Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba and Head of the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Serhiy Sukhomlyn during a conversation with journalists, as reported by UNN.

Details

The enemy is constantly improving its technologies. For example, for the past few months, Russia has been hitting the same spot with "Shaheds" 15-20 times. Currently, "Shaheds" carry up to 90 kg of warhead – whereas two years ago, the warhead was half that size. Drones also hit targets with operator guidance. Drones perform a complex set of difficult maneuvers in flight

- Kuleba emphasized.

In turn, the Restoration Agency, as part of an experimental project, has been responsible for the safety of 22 Ukrenergo facilities in 14 regions since 2023. This includes 46 protection elements, 38 of which are 100% complete, and another 8 will be completed by the end of the year. Their average readiness is about 90%.

Currently, the Agency coordinates work with all involved departments. According to Kuleba, "a list of priority facilities that need additional physical protection has been identified – these are one hundred facilities that will be additionally protected by the end of the year."

If we talk about physical protection, it has three levels. The 1st is minimal, the 2nd is from drone and missile fragment damage, the 3rd is from missile damage (this means building large underground structures of 10 thousand square meters from many layers of concrete next to existing substations. This costs billions of hryvnias. After such structures are built, new substations will be installed in them. It is important to emphasize that existing substations, along with construction, are already equipped with the 2nd level of protection)

- said Sukhomlyn.  

Recall

In mid-October, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a decision on the protection of critical infrastructure, including the creation of a Coordination Center for engineering protection. The government allocated funds from the reserve fund for the protection and restoration of infrastructure in frontline regions and Ukrzaliznytsia.

In June, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the allocation of over 700 million hryvnias for 35 energy projects that are critically important for surviving the winter in individual communities.

Alona Utkina

War in UkraineEconomy
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine