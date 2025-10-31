Russia strikes the same targets with "Shaheds" up to 20 times: Ukraine will strengthen 100 key energy facilities with three levels of protection by the end of the year

For the past few months, Russia has been attacking the same targets with "Shaheds" 15, and sometimes up to 20 times. The enemy has also doubled the power of the drones' warheads. In response, Ukraine is strengthening the physical protection of energy facilities, including plans to additionally fortify a hundred key substations by the end of the year. This was announced by Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba and Head of the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Serhiy Sukhomlyn during a conversation with journalists, as reported by UNN.

Details

The enemy is constantly improving its technologies. For example, for the past few months, Russia has been hitting the same spot with "Shaheds" 15-20 times. Currently, "Shaheds" carry up to 90 kg of warhead – whereas two years ago, the warhead was half that size. Drones also hit targets with operator guidance. Drones perform a complex set of difficult maneuvers in flight - Kuleba emphasized.

In turn, the Restoration Agency, as part of an experimental project, has been responsible for the safety of 22 Ukrenergo facilities in 14 regions since 2023. This includes 46 protection elements, 38 of which are 100% complete, and another 8 will be completed by the end of the year. Their average readiness is about 90%.

Currently, the Agency coordinates work with all involved departments. According to Kuleba, "a list of priority facilities that need additional physical protection has been identified – these are one hundred facilities that will be additionally protected by the end of the year."

If we talk about physical protection, it has three levels. The 1st is minimal, the 2nd is from drone and missile fragment damage, the 3rd is from missile damage (this means building large underground structures of 10 thousand square meters from many layers of concrete next to existing substations. This costs billions of hryvnias. After such structures are built, new substations will be installed in them. It is important to emphasize that existing substations, along with construction, are already equipped with the 2nd level of protection) - said Sukhomlyn.

Recall

In mid-October, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a decision on the protection of critical infrastructure, including the creation of a Coordination Center for engineering protection. The government allocated funds from the reserve fund for the protection and restoration of infrastructure in frontline regions and Ukrzaliznytsia.

In June, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the allocation of over 700 million hryvnias for 35 energy projects that are critically important for surviving the winter in individual communities.