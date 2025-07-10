Russia seeks to divide Ukraine and Poland using painful pages of the past - MFA statement

Russia is doing everything to divide Ukrainians and Poles, using painful pages of the past. Some Polish politicians, consciously or unconsciously, play along with the aggressor in these efforts. Meanwhile, Moscow clearly demonstrates, using the examples of Bucha, Mariupol, and Izium, what it will do in Poland if it is not stopped in Ukraine. This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the tragic pages in the history of Ukrainian-Polish relations, reports UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Ukraine treats the history of the Ukrainian and Polish peoples with respect and deep reverence. Our countries have experienced different stages in their relations — from difficult periods of historical contradictions to the current stage of close strategic partnership.

We understand the sensitivity of the Volyn tragedy topic in Polish society. We also understand the sensitive attitude towards tragic pages of the past among Ukrainians. Today, our peoples have a moral obligation — not only to the memory of the fallen, but also to current and future generations — to preserve the legacy of cooperation, mutual trust, and strategic partnership. We advocate for an honest, responsible, and balanced historical dialogue, free from politicization and one-sided interpretations, and we count on the prudence of our Polish partners in assessing the events of our common historical past. - the statement says.

Ukrainian diplomats emphasize that for the sake of preserving unity in defending our freedom from the common enemy, Russia, we strive to resolve all problems in bilateral relations in a constructive spirit. Ukraine has proven this with concrete steps in previous months. The process of exhumations and constructive dialogue on historical issues has been restored. We expect this work to continue without politicization.

Recently, two nationwide roundtables were held in Ukraine with the participation of leading historians and experts on Ukrainian-Polish relations. They showed that the events of the Volyn tragedy were a tragedy of two peoples and require joint objective assessments based on professional research of all facts and events of that period.

We note constructive cooperation with the Republic of Poland in carrying out search and exhumation works, proper arrangement of burial sites, and establishing the names of all victims. The continuation of this joint work will contribute to strengthening mutual understanding between our peoples and affirming historical justice and memory of past events. - the statement says.

Ukraine also proposed to resume the activities of the Ukrainian-Polish Forum of Historians, as well as the format of open dialogue – the Partnership Forum – as important platforms for exchanging views and seeking mutual understanding.

Will contribute to building fraternal relations between countries: Duda on Ukraine's permission for exhumation work

On the eve of the day when the Republic of Poland honors the memory of the victims of the Volyn tragedy, Ukraine shares the pain and sorrow of the Polish people. At the same time, we do not forget about the numerous Ukrainians who became innocent victims of interethnic violence, political repression, and deportations in Poland. Ukraine honors the memory of all those who died, regardless of their nationality, religion, or place of burial. It cannot be forgotten that Russia is doing everything to divide Ukrainians and Poles, using painful pages of the past. Unfortunately, some Polish politicians, consciously or unconsciously, play along with the aggressor in these efforts. Russia, in fact, clearly demonstrates, using the examples of Bucha, Irpin, Borodianka, Mariupol, Izium, the shelling of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Lviv, Odesa, and other cities of Ukraine, what it will do in Poland if it is not stopped in Ukraine. - stated in the statement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes that in response to the occupier, it is necessary to "show unity and wisdom and jointly honor historical memory, realizing that for the sake of a common future, we must find understanding even regarding the most difficult pages of our past. It is on the basis of this unity that we will be able to successfully build our common European path."

Good-neighborly relations between Ukraine and Poland remain important for both countries given the common interests and historical closeness of our peoples, as well as the challenges and threats posed by the Russian aggressor. We are sincerely grateful to Poland for the comprehensive assistance provided to our state since the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion. This support has become a manifestation of true solidarity with Ukraine. Only together can we defeat our common enemy – the aggressor state Russia – and protect the freedom of Ukraine and Poland. - summarized the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Polish government has confirmed that it has received Ukraine's consent to conduct exhumations in Lviv.