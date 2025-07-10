Russia seeks to divide Ukraine and Poland using painful pages of the past - MFA statement

$41.770.07
48.840.21
ukenru
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 904 views
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
11:35 AM • 6192 views
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission data
10:35 AM • 12552 views
Will allow to attract up to €10 billion for reconstruction: EU launches new fund for Ukraine
09:06 AM • 17179 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM • 26719 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM • 61487 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Exclusive
July 10, 05:21 AM • 28667 views
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs
July 9, 06:25 PM • 54037 views
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
July 9, 02:59 PM • 147674 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
July 9, 01:32 PM • 78930 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+28°
2m/s
52%
742mm
Popular news
Russian attack on Kyiv: 16 injured, outpatient clinic destroyedJuly 10, 05:10 AM • 31644 views
Lviv suffers from large-scale flooding due to heavy rain: in some places, the water reaches almost 3 metersJuly 10, 06:16 AM • 20409 views
Ukraine needs a new "Marshall Plan" for reconstruction - Kellogg07:25 AM • 11291 views
Deadly shooting in Kyiv: SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych killed08:58 AM • 16480 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma12:07 PM • 7820 views
Publications
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma12:07 PM • 8453 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite July 10, 05:30 AM • 61487 views
Defence City: who will receive benefits, and who might be left outJuly 9, 05:25 PM • 68105 views
The fight against corruption has intensified in Ukraine: why the SBU, SBI, BEB, National Police, and prosecutor's office play the main role, and not NABUJuly 9, 05:01 PM • 73864 views
"Drug prices haven't fallen, pharmacies are in the red": Serdyuk explained the consequences of canceling marketing agreementsJuly 9, 04:16 PM • 80010 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Giorgia Meloni
Igor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Italy
Germany
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 141037 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 270410 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 449724 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 278594 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 387139 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
Buk air defense system
The Hill
9K720 Iskander

Russia seeks to divide Ukraine and Poland using painful pages of the past - MFA statement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 137 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine states that Russia is trying to disunite Ukrainians and Poles, using painful historical events. Some Polish politicians are playing along with the aggressor, while the examples of Bucha and Mariupol show what Russia will do in Poland if it is not stopped in Ukraine.

Russia seeks to divide Ukraine and Poland using painful pages of the past - MFA statement

Russia is doing everything to divide Ukrainians and Poles, using painful pages of the past. Some Polish politicians, consciously or unconsciously, play along with the aggressor in these efforts. Meanwhile, Moscow clearly demonstrates, using the examples of Bucha, Mariupol, and Izium, what it will do in Poland if it is not stopped in Ukraine. This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the tragic pages in the history of Ukrainian-Polish relations, reports UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Ukraine treats the history of the Ukrainian and Polish peoples with respect and deep reverence. Our countries have experienced different stages in their relations — from difficult periods of historical contradictions to the current stage of close strategic partnership.

We understand the sensitivity of the Volyn tragedy topic in Polish society. We also understand the sensitive attitude towards tragic pages of the past among Ukrainians. Today, our peoples have a moral obligation — not only to the memory of the fallen, but also to current and future generations — to preserve the legacy of cooperation, mutual trust, and strategic partnership. We advocate for an honest, responsible, and balanced historical dialogue, free from politicization and one-sided interpretations, and we count on the prudence of our Polish partners in assessing the events of our common historical past.

- the statement says.

Ukrainian diplomats emphasize that for the sake of preserving unity in defending our freedom from the common enemy, Russia, we strive to resolve all problems in bilateral relations in a constructive spirit. Ukraine has proven this with concrete steps in previous months. The process of exhumations and constructive dialogue on historical issues has been restored. We expect this work to continue without politicization.

Recently, two nationwide roundtables were held in Ukraine with the participation of leading historians and experts on Ukrainian-Polish relations. They showed that the events of the Volyn tragedy were a tragedy of two peoples and require joint objective assessments based on professional research of all facts and events of that period.

We note constructive cooperation with the Republic of Poland in carrying out search and exhumation works, proper arrangement of burial sites, and establishing the names of all victims. The continuation of this joint work will contribute to strengthening mutual understanding between our peoples and affirming historical justice and memory of past events.

- the statement says.

Ukraine also proposed to resume the activities of the Ukrainian-Polish Forum of Historians, as well as the format of open dialogue – the Partnership Forum – as important platforms for exchanging views and seeking mutual understanding.

Will contribute to building fraternal relations between countries: Duda on Ukraine's permission for exhumation work 28.06.25, 15:58 • 3658 views

On the eve of the day when the Republic of Poland honors the memory of the victims of the Volyn tragedy, Ukraine shares the pain and sorrow of the Polish people. At the same time, we do not forget about the numerous Ukrainians who became innocent victims of interethnic violence, political repression, and deportations in Poland. Ukraine honors the memory of all those who died, regardless of their nationality, religion, or place of burial. It cannot be forgotten that Russia is doing everything to divide Ukrainians and Poles, using painful pages of the past. Unfortunately, some Polish politicians, consciously or unconsciously, play along with the aggressor in these efforts. Russia, in fact, clearly demonstrates, using the examples of Bucha, Irpin, Borodianka, Mariupol, Izium, the shelling of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Lviv, Odesa, and other cities of Ukraine, what it will do in Poland if it is not stopped in Ukraine.

- stated in the statement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes that in response to the occupier, it is necessary to "show unity and wisdom and jointly honor historical memory, realizing that for the sake of a common future, we must find understanding even regarding the most difficult pages of our past. It is on the basis of this unity that we will be able to successfully build our common European path."

Good-neighborly relations between Ukraine and Poland remain important for both countries given the common interests and historical closeness of our peoples, as well as the challenges and threats posed by the Russian aggressor. We are sincerely grateful to Poland for the comprehensive assistance provided to our state since the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion. This support has become a manifestation of true solidarity with Ukraine. Only together can we defeat our common enemy – the aggressor state Russia – and protect the freedom of Ukraine and Poland.

- summarized the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Polish government has confirmed that it has received Ukraine's consent to conduct exhumations in Lviv. 11.06.25, 15:11 • 2012 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Izium
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Ukraine
Borodianka
Mariupol
Lviv
Odesa
Kyiv
Kharkiv
Poland
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9