The Polish government has confirmed that it has received Ukraine's consent to conduct exhumations in Lviv.
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine has granted permission for exhumation in the former village of Zboiska, where soldiers of the Polish Army are buried. This is the second permit granted to Poland for conducting exhumation works.
In Ukraine, permission was granted to conduct exhumation works in the former village of Zboiska, now in the territory of Lviv, where the remains of soldiers of the Polish Army are buried. This is reported by UNN with reference to the website of the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage of Poland.
Details
According to the Polish agency, this is the second permit received by Poland for exhumation in Ukraine.
On June 11, the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine announced the granting of a second consent to conduct exhumation works in Ukraine. The consent concerns the application for works in the former village of Zboiska, where the remains of soldiers of the Polish Army are buried
Let us remind
On April 24, in the village of Puzhnyky in the Ternopil region, the Polish-Ukrainian group started exhumation of victims of the tragic events of 1945.