Russia reports a major Yandex Cloud outage following an attack on a Yandex data center

Russia is reporting a large-scale disruption to the Yandex Cloud platform, which is being linked to an attack by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on a third data center of the Yandex company. According to preliminary reports, the problems affected more than 80 services and infrastructure components, UNN writes.

Details

In particular, disruptions have been reported in the operation of the popular services Yandex Music, Yandex Home, and Telemost. There are also reports of disruptions to the cloud infrastructure used by companies and developers to host applications, store information, and process data.

The services reportedly affected by the disruption include Compute Cloud, Virtual Private Cloud, Managed Service for Kubernetes, Cloud Functions, as well as load-balancing and network-management tools.

The problems may have affected more than 80 services

The unavailability of certain data-storage systems and managed databases has also been reported, including Object Storage, PostgreSQL, ClickHouse, MySQL, YDB, and OpenSearch.

After a drone attack, a Yandex data center in Russia stopped operating

In addition, the list of affected components includes YandexGPT API, SpeechKit, Vision OCR, DataLens, and Yandex AI Studio artificial intelligence and analytics services. Problems have reportedly been reported with development, cybersecurity, and corporate services, including Tracker, Wiki, Forms, and Cloud Desktop.

At the same time, the extent of the damage to the data center, the duration of the disruptions, and the direct link between the attack and the technical problems require independent confirmation.

"They struck our data centers, so we responded" – Zelenskyy explained why Ukraine attacked Yandex in Russia