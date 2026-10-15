Russia refused to hand over Bashar al-Assad to Syria, where he was sentenced to death

Russia does not intend to review its decision to grant political asylum to former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, whom a Syrian court sentenced in absentia to death for war crimes and crimes against humanity. This was stated by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko in an interview with RTVI, UNN reports.

Details

During the conversation, the diplomat was asked whether the new Syrian authorities were continuing to demand Assad’s extradition. Borisenko did not specify whether any such requests had been received, but stressed that Moscow’s decision was final.

Our Syrian partners know very well that Russia granted political asylum to Bashar al-Assad on humanitarian grounds. And the current authorities in Damascus understand that this Russian decision is irrevocable — he said.

Moscow also wants to maintain its military presence in Syria

According to Borisenko, the former Russian military bases in Syria are planned to be converted into joint training and logistics centers for Russian and Syrian military personnel.

He claims that the relevant memorandum was signed back in August, but the facilities’ final status must be established in separate intergovernmental agreements. Moscow hopes to conclude them by the end of 2026.

At the same time, Borisenko did not answer whether Russian servicemen would retain autonomous control over the bases, as was the case under Assad’s rule.

It will be recalled that Bashar al-Assad was overthrown in December 2024, after which he and his family fled to Russia. In August 2026, a Syrian court sentenced him in absentia to death, finding him guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during the civil war.

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