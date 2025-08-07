Russia received a favorable offer from the USA, Kremlin's refusal would mean losing hope for a compromise agreement - Onet

$41.610.07
48.290.19
ukenru
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 5286 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
09:40 AM • 32229 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
09:15 AM • 48378 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
08:14 AM • 46159 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
06:56 AM • 31589 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 38690 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 52929 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM • 54877 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 118499 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
August 6, 01:33 PM • 69240 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
3.7m/s
39%
756mm
Popular news
Spy in the US Army ranks: serviceman passed secret data about Abrams tank to RussiaAugust 7, 02:10 AM • 18235 views
Germany cuts payments to Ukrainian refugeesAugust 7, 03:09 AM • 36540 views
Zelenskyy changed the heads of the SBU in two regions: details of the decreesPhotoAugust 7, 05:55 AM • 27052 views
UAV attacks on Russia and Crimea: military unit ablaze, oil refinery hit, and trains haltedPhotoVideo08:55 AM • 25681 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 20894 views
Publications
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 5312 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 21603 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
Exclusive
09:40 AM • 32253 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
Exclusive
08:14 AM • 46180 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 118507 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Andriy Yermak
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 21604 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 111010 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 121868 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 114405 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 126249 views
Actual
S-300 missile system
ChatGPT
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
Fox News

Russia received a favorable offer from the USA, Kremlin's refusal would mean losing hope for a compromise agreement - Onet

Kyiv • UNN

 • 644 views

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff discussed with Putin proposals for a truce in Ukraine, recognition of Russia's territorial gains, sanctions lifting, and energy cooperation. Kremlin's refusal would mean losing hope for a compromise agreement.

Russia received a favorable offer from the USA, Kremlin's refusal would mean losing hope for a compromise agreement - Onet

According to Onet, Witkoff's conversation with Putin yesterday touched upon a ceasefire in Ukraine (not yet a peace agreement), as well as a proposal for only factual "recognition" of some Russian territorial gains, the lifting of most sanctions, and further Russia-US cooperation. NATO was also discussed, according to an analytical article by the Onet portal, reported by UNN.

Details

The Polish press reveals the likely details of Donald Trump's peace proposals for Vladimir Putin.

The meeting that took place on Wednesday between US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin was most likely the final chord of Donald Trump's current policy towards Moscow

- writes Onet.

According to the publication, the subject of Witkoff's conversation with Putin was a proposal for a truce in the war against Ukraine, agreed upon between the US and European states.

At the same time, Moscow's possible rejection of the proposal, as the author of the article points out, would mean "losing any illusions" about the possibility of reaching a compromise agreement with Russia.

Details of peace proposals

The joint proposals to the Kremlin leader consist of the following:

  • a truce in Ukraine, but not peace;
    • de facto recognition of Russian territorial gains (by postponing this issue for 49 or 99 years);
      • lifting of most sanctions imposed on Russia;
        • in the future - a return to energy cooperation, i.e., imports of Russian gas and oil.

          Important aspect:

          The package does not include guarantees of NATO non-expansion, which the Russians invariably demand.

          - writes the publication.

          But at the same time, Moscow, allegedly, did not receive any promises regarding the cessation of military support for Ukraine.

          What European leaders say

          The words of at least several leading European politicians indicate that an agreement is possible

          - reports Onet.

          Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that "there is a good chance and many signs indicating the possibility that the Russian-Ukrainian war will be at least suspended in the near future." This was stated on July 30.

          Zelenskyy revealed details of discussed formats for leaders' meetings for peace07.08.25, 13:47 • 1416 views

          Czech President Petr Pavel, in turn, emphasized in an interview with the BBC that "if the price of Ukraine's survival is Russia's occupation of part of the country, then this is an acceptable price."

          Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, when asked about the details of the proposals received by Moscow, replied:

          This war will end someday, and Russia has been a source of raw materials for the European Union for hundreds of years

          - the politician told reporters.

          Sikorski's statement, although very diplomatic and vague, essentially confirms the logic of the American proposals.

          What will Russia decide?

          It is still unclear whether Russia will accept the above proposal.

          A few days ago, the chances of this seemed greater than today

          - concludes the author of the article.

          But this conclusion draws attention to the question - is the tension between Washington and Moscow still growing, including mutual nuclear threats?

          If an agreement were reached, Trump would make very significant concessions to Russia, and Putin would agree to end the war without achieving its goals, so it is beneficial for them to report this as if they did it under the threat of a nuclear exchange between the US and Russia, - adds Onet.

          At the same time, it should be taken into account that the Kremlin has recently believed that Russia's positions are only strengthening. But is Moscow sure that Trump is bluffing when he threatens to impose so-called "deadly" sanctions after August 8?

          The introduction of secondary sanctions would mean a halt to Russian raw material exports and would inevitably lead to the collapse of the Russian economy and budget.

          Moscow's readiness to listen to the joint proposals of the US and the EU is evidence that there are certain fears in the Kremlin.

          Recall

            The meeting between the head of the Kremlin Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in the coming days has been agreed, said Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov, quoted by Russian media on Thursday, writes UNN

          Ihor Telezhnikov

          Politics
          Petr Pavel
          Radosław Sikorski
          NATO
          Donald Trump
          European Union
          Donald Tusk
          United States
          Ukraine