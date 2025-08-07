Russia received a favorable offer from the USA, Kremlin's refusal would mean losing hope for a compromise agreement - Onet

According to Onet, Witkoff's conversation with Putin yesterday touched upon a ceasefire in Ukraine (not yet a peace agreement), as well as a proposal for only factual "recognition" of some Russian territorial gains, the lifting of most sanctions, and further Russia-US cooperation. NATO was also discussed, according to an analytical article by the Onet portal, reported by UNN.

Details

The Polish press reveals the likely details of Donald Trump's peace proposals for Vladimir Putin.

The meeting that took place on Wednesday between US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin was most likely the final chord of Donald Trump's current policy towards Moscow - writes Onet.

According to the publication, the subject of Witkoff's conversation with Putin was a proposal for a truce in the war against Ukraine, agreed upon between the US and European states.

At the same time, Moscow's possible rejection of the proposal, as the author of the article points out, would mean "losing any illusions" about the possibility of reaching a compromise agreement with Russia.

Details of peace proposals

The joint proposals to the Kremlin leader consist of the following:

a truce in Ukraine, but not peace;

de facto recognition of Russian territorial gains (by postponing this issue for 49 or 99 years);

lifting of most sanctions imposed on Russia;

in the future - a return to energy cooperation, i.e., imports of Russian gas and oil.

Important aspect:

The package does not include guarantees of NATO non-expansion, which the Russians invariably demand. - writes the publication.

But at the same time, Moscow, allegedly, did not receive any promises regarding the cessation of military support for Ukraine.

What European leaders say

The words of at least several leading European politicians indicate that an agreement is possible - reports Onet.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that "there is a good chance and many signs indicating the possibility that the Russian-Ukrainian war will be at least suspended in the near future." This was stated on July 30.

Zelenskyy revealed details of discussed formats for leaders' meetings for peace

Czech President Petr Pavel, in turn, emphasized in an interview with the BBC that "if the price of Ukraine's survival is Russia's occupation of part of the country, then this is an acceptable price."

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, when asked about the details of the proposals received by Moscow, replied:

This war will end someday, and Russia has been a source of raw materials for the European Union for hundreds of years - the politician told reporters.

Sikorski's statement, although very diplomatic and vague, essentially confirms the logic of the American proposals.

What will Russia decide?

It is still unclear whether Russia will accept the above proposal.

A few days ago, the chances of this seemed greater than today - concludes the author of the article.

But this conclusion draws attention to the question - is the tension between Washington and Moscow still growing, including mutual nuclear threats?

If an agreement were reached, Trump would make very significant concessions to Russia, and Putin would agree to end the war without achieving its goals, so it is beneficial for them to report this as if they did it under the threat of a nuclear exchange between the US and Russia, - adds Onet.

At the same time, it should be taken into account that the Kremlin has recently believed that Russia's positions are only strengthening. But is Moscow sure that Trump is bluffing when he threatens to impose so-called "deadly" sanctions after August 8?

The introduction of secondary sanctions would mean a halt to Russian raw material exports and would inevitably lead to the collapse of the Russian economy and budget.

Moscow's readiness to listen to the joint proposals of the US and the EU is evidence that there are certain fears in the Kremlin.

Recall

The meeting between the head of the Kremlin Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in the coming days has been agreed, said Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov, quoted by Russian media on Thursday, writes UNN.