Zelenskyy revealed details of discussed formats for leaders' meetings for peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that various potential formats for peace meetings at the leader level were discussed in the near future: two bilateral formats, one trilateral, writes UNN.

Yesterday, various potential formats for peace meetings at the leader level were discussed in the near future: two bilateral formats, one trilateral. Ukraine is not afraid of meetings and expects the same courageous approach from the Russian side. It's time to end the war. Thank you to everyone who helps - the President emphasized.

Recall

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that there is a very high probability of a trilateral meeting involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Media also reported that Trump intends to personally meet with Putin next week, and soon after that - with Putin and Zelenskyy.

The Kremlin later announced the agreement on a meeting between Putin and Trump in the coming days.