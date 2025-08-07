Zelenskyy revealed details of discussed formats for leaders' meetings for peace

$41.610.07
48.290.19
ukenru
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 5576 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
09:40 AM • 32436 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
09:15 AM • 48585 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
08:14 AM • 46349 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
06:56 AM • 31682 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 38737 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 52956 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM • 54883 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 118587 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
August 6, 01:33 PM • 69242 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
3.7m/s
39%
756mm
Popular news
Spy in the US Army ranks: serviceman passed secret data about Abrams tank to RussiaAugust 7, 02:10 AM • 18235 views
Germany cuts payments to Ukrainian refugeesAugust 7, 03:09 AM • 36540 views
Zelenskyy changed the heads of the SBU in two regions: details of the decreesPhotoAugust 7, 05:55 AM • 27052 views
UAV attacks on Russia and Crimea: military unit ablaze, oil refinery hit, and trains haltedPhotoVideo08:55 AM • 25681 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 20894 views
Publications
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 5606 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 21827 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
Exclusive
09:40 AM • 32464 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
Exclusive
08:14 AM • 46377 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 118601 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Andriy Yermak
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 21827 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 111055 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 121905 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 114438 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 126280 views
Actual
S-300 missile system
ChatGPT
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
Fox News

Zelenskyy revealed details of discussed formats for leaders' meetings for peace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1418 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the discussion of various formats for meetings at the leaders' level. This includes two bilateral and one trilateral format for achieving peace.

Zelenskyy revealed details of discussed formats for leaders' meetings for peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that various potential formats for peace meetings at the leader level were discussed in the near future: two bilateral formats, one trilateral, writes UNN.

Yesterday, various potential formats for peace meetings at the leader level were discussed in the near future: two bilateral formats, one trilateral. Ukraine is not afraid of meetings and expects the same courageous approach from the Russian side. It's time to end the war. Thank you to everyone who helps

- the President emphasized.

Zelenskyy announced negotiations with European leaders: focus on peace and meeting format for leaders07.08.25, 10:06 • 2156 views

Recall

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that there is a very high probability of a trilateral meeting involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Media also reported that Trump intends to personally meet with Putin next week, and soon after that - with Putin and Zelenskyy.

The Kremlin later announced the agreement on a meeting between Putin and Trump in the coming days.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine