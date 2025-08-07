Russia prepares an "information alibi": a fake about sabotage in the Kramatorsk maternity hospital may cover their future strike

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine warns: Russian propaganda is spreading a false story about the alleged deployment of Ukrainian military personnel and foreigners in a maternity hospital in Kramatorsk. Experts believe that such fakes may indicate the preparation of another war crime. This was reported by the CCD, writes UNN.

Details

The Russian information machine is once again launching a fake campaign – this time targeting a maternity hospital in Kramatorsk. According to the Center for Countering Disinformation, Kremlin resources are actively spreading a fabricated version that Ukrainian military personnel and an "foreign contingent" are allegedly based in the medical facility, despite the presence of patients and medical staff.

Such disinformation dumps are not new – they are part of Russia's systemic tactic, known as "information alibi." Its goal is to justify possible future strikes on civilian infrastructure, blaming Ukraine for everything.

The CCD emphasizes: there are no military units in the Kramatorsk maternity hospital. Instead, the very fact of spreading such a fake may indicate Russia's preparation for another war crime against the civilian population.

The Kremlin is once again using disinformation as a tool of war, trying to find excuses for shelling hospitals, schools, and residential areas - stated the Center.

Ukrainian government structures call on the media and the public not to succumb to provocations and to verify sources of information, especially when it comes to the safety of the civilian population.

Recall

As of August 1, 2025, damage or complete destruction of 2419 medical infrastructure facilities has been recorded in Ukraine, 311 of which have been completely destroyed. The most significant damage was sustained in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions.