The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel
May 13, 09:24 PM

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

Russia Keeps Ship with "Calibers" in the Mediterranean Sea - Navy

Kyiv • UNN

 388 views

As of May 14, 2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is a carrier of cruise missiles.

Russia Keeps Ship with "Calibers" in the Mediterranean Sea - Navy

As of 06:00 on 14.05.2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

Details

At the same time, it is noted that there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed by: to the Black Sea - 3 vessels, 1 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus Strait; to the Sea of Azov - 3 vessels, 1 of which moved from the Bosporus Strait

- the message says.

The Ukrainian Navy emphasizes that the aggressor country continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by disabling automatic identification systems on ships. This creates a threat to the safety of navigation and violates the principles of open navigation.

Recall

HUR representative Yevhen Yerin stated that the Black Sea is no longer safe for Russians. The Defense Forces continue to improve Magura drones, making them even more effective.

North Korea launched a new 5,000-ton warship26.04.25, 09:08 • 3600 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Kalibr (missile family)
Sea of Azov
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Black Sea
Bosporus
Ukraine
