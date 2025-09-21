$41.250.00
Russia launched over 1,500 drones and 50 missiles at Ukraine in a week - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Over the past week, Russia launched more than 1,500 attack drones, 1,280 guided aerial bombs, and 50 missiles at Ukraine. President Zelenskyy calls for increased sanctions to stop the supply of foreign components for Russian weapons.

This week, Russia launched over 1,500 attack drones, over 1,280 guided aerial bombs, and 50 missiles of various types at Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this, as reported by UNN.

Details

Russia must feel the consequences of its actions. Sufficient countermeasures are needed to force it to peace. This can be achieved with sufficient strength in our army, our long-range capabilities, strong sanctions against Russia, and strong pressure. We are currently defending ourselves against Russian attacks almost daily. This week, there were over 1,500 attack drones, over 1,280 guided aerial bombs, and 50 missiles of various types. Thousands of foreign components – more than 132,000 – from various countries have been found in these weapons. Europe, America, China, Japan, and dozens of others

- Zelenskyy said.

The President emphasized that all these technologies help Russia create weapons on a large scale.

All for the sake of terror against our people. And if Russia is not stopped, it will certainly become a threat to the countries of Europe and the Pacific region. Strong sanctions are a tool that will help stop this. It is necessary to block all possible supply routes, circumvention of sanctions, and put pressure on countries and individual companies that help them. Partners have this power - the power that must protect lives

- Zelenskyy noted.

He emphasized that Ukraine expects the 19th package of EU sanctions to be truly painful and that the United States will join the Europeans.

Thank you to everyone who is already helping

- Zelenskyy added.

EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India19.09.25, 15:00 • 36535 views

Addition

Bloomberg reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin plans to continue attacking Ukraine's energy grid and infrastructure.

Putin also concluded that military escalation is the best way to force Ukraine to negotiate on his terms, and that US President Donald Trump is unlikely to do anything to strengthen Kyiv's defenses.

Anna Murashko

