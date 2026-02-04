Russia justifies strikes on Ukraine's thermal power plants and combined heat and power plants, calling them military targets

The Russian Federation calls Ukrainian thermal power plants and combined heat and power plants "military facilities," justifying its missile and drone strikes against them. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media."

Details

This statement came from the spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov. He stated that Russian troops launch missiles and drones "at objects related to the military complex" during attacks on Ukraine.

At the same time, he added that Russia "maintains its openness to a 'peaceful settlement,'" but the so-called "special military operation" will continue until Ukraine agrees to the Kremlin's terms.

Additionally

UNN reported that the Russian side is not making concessions and is not changing its demands for an end to the war in Ukraine. The Kremlin demands the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from all territories occupied by the Russian Federation and also wants Ukraine to remain under Russian influence.

Recall

Since the beginning of 2026, 217 Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure have been recorded.