Russia justifies strikes on Ukraine's thermal power plants and combined heat and power plants, calling them military targets

$43.190.22
50.950.04
ukenru
03:02 PM • 262 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
02:49 PM • 1646 views
EU ambassadors approved a €90 billion loan for Ukraine - media
10:29 AM • 13043 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
09:59 AM • 21366 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
09:58 AM • 17256 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
February 4, 07:36 AM • 20935 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 34844 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 49981 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
February 3, 06:25 PM • 39892 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
February 3, 04:50 PM • 37019 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
3.6m/s
75%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Snowfalls in Japan: death toll rises to 35, snow cover exceeds 2, and in some places 4 metersPhotoFebruary 4, 05:46 AM • 33861 views
Critical infrastructure damaged, one person injured in Odesa region due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoFebruary 4, 06:41 AM • 21466 views
Abu Dhabi Talks: Russians Make No Concessions on Ukraine - ISWFebruary 4, 07:33 AM • 39367 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking11:15 AM • 18508 views
UAE showed the first official footage from the second round of negotiations between Ukraine, the US and Russia in Abu DhabiPhoto01:46 PM • 11184 views
Publications
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking11:15 AM • 18590 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 54949 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 56358 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 95299 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 103629 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vadym Filashkin
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Richard Branson
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Donetsk Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Princess Diana's sweatshirt, which became part of fashion history, is available online againPhoto02:18 PM • 1294 views
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriageFebruary 3, 06:03 PM • 25481 views
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"VideoFebruary 3, 04:57 PM • 25182 views
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhotoFebruary 3, 02:20 PM • 27826 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhotoFebruary 3, 11:58 AM • 34475 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Starlink
Brent Crude

Russia justifies strikes on Ukraine's thermal power plants and combined heat and power plants, calling them military targets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russian troops are attacking facilities related to the military complex. Russia demands Ukraine's consent to the Kremlin's terms.

Russia justifies strikes on Ukraine's thermal power plants and combined heat and power plants, calling them military targets

The Russian Federation calls Ukrainian thermal power plants and combined heat and power plants "military facilities," justifying its missile and drone strikes against them. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media."

Details

This statement came from the spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov. He stated that Russian troops launch missiles and drones "at objects related to the military complex" during attacks on Ukraine.

At the same time, he added that Russia "maintains its openness to a 'peaceful settlement,'" but the so-called "special military operation" will continue until Ukraine agrees to the Kremlin's terms.

Additionally

UNN reported that the Russian side is not making concessions and is not changing its demands for an end to the war in Ukraine. The Kremlin demands the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from all territories occupied by the Russian Federation and also wants Ukraine to remain under Russian influence.

Recall

Since the beginning of 2026, 217 Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure have been recorded.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Vladimir Putin
Ukraine