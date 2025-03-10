Russia is making increasingly obvious attempts to destabilize Moldova - Macron
Kyiv • UNN
The President of France stated about the growing attempts by Russia to destabilize Moldova. Macron noted the regular violations of the country's airspace by Russian drones and attacks on democratic institutions.
Moldova is facing increasingly obvious attempts by Russia to destabilize the country. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron, reports UNN citing Skynews.
The President of France is meeting with his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu, whose country borders Ukraine and wants to join the European Union by 2030.
"Moldova, whose airspace is regularly violated by Russian drones and missiles, is also forced to fight against increasingly open attempts by Russia to destabilize, aimed, in particular, at the democratic institutions of your country," he said at a press conference in Paris.
