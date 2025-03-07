Macron is ready to talk to Putin, "when the right time comes"
Kyiv • UNN
The President of France stated his readiness to speak with Putin in coordination with Zelensky and the EU. Macron also supported a joint EU debt for defense investments and discussed the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine.
French President Emmanuel Macron stated that he is ready to talk to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, "when the right time comes," in agreement with President Volodymyr Zelensky and EU allies. He said this following the EU summit on Ukraine on March 6, reports UNN.
I am ready to talk to President Putin when President Zelensky and our European partners and I recognize that the right time has come. We are now entering a phase of discussion, negotiations, which at some point will fully justify discussions with the participants in the negotiations and leaders
As Euractiv reports, the French president also expressed support for a new joint EU debt to increase long-term defense investments: "Market financing will demonstrate this joint display of readiness to move forward in defense."
He also advocated for the revival of the digital tax, negotiations on which have reached a deadlock, to increase the EU's own resources.
Regarding national peacekeeping forces as part of the peace agreement between Ukraine and Moscow, Macron confirmed that all NATO members have been invited to Paris next week to agree on how the deployment of troops to Ukraine might look.
These troops could compensate for the refusal of the US to invite Ukraine to NATO, said the French leader, and "create de facto solidarity among NATO member countries."
