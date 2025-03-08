Macron's rating has sharply increased amid his position on supporting Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The approval rating of the President of France has reached its highest point since June 2023. The rise in popularity is linked to his active stance on supporting Ukraine and the proposal to use nuclear potential to defend European allies.
The approval rating of French President Emmanuel Macron has risen to its highest level since June, as the French leader insists on European efforts to support Ukraine, citing a survey by Ifop for Ouest-France, reports Bloomberg, writes UNN.
Details
According to a survey published on Friday, his popularity increased to 31% in March, which is seven points higher than the previous month, and nearly at the level before last year's early parliamentary elections. In contrast, the approval of the country's Prime Minister François Bayrou fell by five points to 34%.
Macron's improved standing came after he positioned himself at the center of European efforts aimed at increasing defense spending and providing support to Ukraine in the face of the U.S. withdrawal. The French leader proposed to start negotiations on using the country's nuclear capabilities to protect allies on the continent.
The survey also showed that 53% of respondents are concerned about international affairs related to Ukraine, while 84% said that peace cannot be achieved without the involvement of the country engulfed in war.
According to the Ifop survey of 1500 adults, satisfaction with Macron among older voters, retirees, and white-collar workers, who are generally among his strongest supporters, increased by double digits.
His popularity suffered after he called for early elections last summer, which caused a deep divide in the National Assembly (parliament) of France. One government has already fallen, and the Bayrou administration is also weak, the publication writes.
The Ifop survey was conducted online and by phone on March 6-7 with a margin of error of 1.1 to 2.5 points.
