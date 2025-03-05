Macron, Starmer, and Zelensky may visit Trump to present a joint opinion on the peace plan - report
Kyiv • UNN
Leaders of Ukraine, France, and Britain may visit the USA next week to present a joint position on the peace plan. The plan includes a ceasefire and possible deployment of peacekeeping forces.
Next week, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of France Emmanuel Macron, and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer may travel together to the United States to present a joint opinion on the peace plan to US President Donald Trump. This was reported by the Daily Mail, citing diplomatic sources, and is conveyed by UNN.
Details
Diplomatic sources reported that "Sir Keir (Starmer) and Emmanuel Macron are ready to go to Washington with President Zelensky next week to present a united front to Mr. Trump regarding this plan," the publication writes.
The publication emphasizes that the suspension of aid to Ukraine from the US is a serious blow to Starmer's four-step plan for Ukraine, which begins with the words: "Continuation of military aid to Ukraine while the war continues."
The publication's sources also note that a ceasefire could begin after the cessation of air and naval bombardments from both sides.
"A significant portion of the damage is currently caused by drones and missiles. If successful, both sides will move to a ceasefire on land, which will be 'harder to verify and easier to disrupt.' President Macron initially proposed to suspend hostilities in the air and at sea for one month. But now it is expected that this proposal will remain open," the publication adds.
At the same time, Starmer is reportedly trying to convince Trump to guarantee US security protection, which would allow the UK, France, and other members of the 'coalition of the willing' to send their own troops to support peace in Ukraine without fearing an immediate attack from Russian forces.
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine is ready to sit at the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring about reliable peace. He also noted the efforts of US President Donald Trump and added that "the time has come to do everything right."
US President Donald Trump stated that he received an important letter from President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, which, in particular, indicates that Ukraine is ready to sit at the negotiating table and sign an agreement on minerals.