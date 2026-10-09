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Russia is lifting restrictions on diesel exports ahead of schedule and preparing additional supplies to the US – Russian Deputy Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 526 views

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced the early lifting of restrictions on diesel exports. Additional supplies to the US may be possible as early as October.

Russia is lifting restrictions on diesel exports ahead of schedule and preparing additional supplies to the US – Russian Deputy Prime Minister

Russia has decided to lift restrictions on diesel fuel exports ahead of schedule and announced its readiness to increase supplies to the U.S. market as early as October. This was stated by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, UNN reports.

Details

According to Novak, Moscow is beginning to lift the export restrictions immediately, without waiting for the previously established deadlines.

We are immediately beginning to lift the restrictions on diesel exports ahead of the scheduled deadlines

– the Russian official said.

Russia has declared its readiness to supply diesel to the U.S.

Novak also said that Russia was ready to provide additional volumes of diesel fuel for the American market during October.

The statement came after Donald Trump's telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin on October 9, during which the parties, according to the Kremlin, discussed the situation on the global energy market and prospects for bilateral cooperation.

The US "immediately" issued an export license for Russian diesel that will remain valid until April 709.10.26, 22:32 • 1596 views

Stepan Haftko

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