Russia included in the 2027 World Junior Championship instead of Norway — Ukraine called for a boycott

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) included the Russian national team in the updated schedule for the 2027 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship instead of the Norwegian team. This followed a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Ukraine’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Matvii Bidnyi, announced this, UNN reports.

Details

The IIHF said it disagreed with the CAS verdict, but was considering mechanisms for implementing it.

The Ukrainian side called the consequences of the decision unacceptable and emphasized that it violated the principles of fair play.

"We support our Norwegian colleagues and are ready to jointly defend athletes’ rights. Norwegian hockey players earned the right to participate in international competitions through their sporting results. An attempt to deprive them of this right in order to return the national team of an aggressor state is a direct affront to the entire sports system," the statement said.

The Ukrainian side also warned that a similar scenario could be applied during the 2027 Men’s World Championship, where the Ukrainian national team is due to compete.

Russia may replace Ukraine at the 2027 World Ice Hockey Championship

The statement separately drew attention to the possible role of former IIHF President René Fasel in promoting Russian interests. In 2023, he obtained Russian citizenship and became a business partner of a Russian oligarch under sanctions.

"We call for an immediate and transparent investigation into those involved in this absurd decision," the Ukrainian side emphasized.

Meanwhile, Canada, where the World Junior Championship will take place in December–January, opposed allowing Russian hockey players onto its territory. Ukraine called on Germany, which will host the Men’s World Championship, to adopt a similar decision.

"Visa restrictions remain an effective tool for preventing representatives of the aggressor country from entering competitions," the statement noted.

In addition, the Ukrainian side called on the countries participating in the championship to support a boycott of matches against Russia.

"International sport is not a platform for whitewashing an aggressor. Russia must not be allowed to participate in international sporting competitions while it continues its war of aggression against Ukraine," the authors of the statement concluded.

Ukraine’s national ice hockey team won the European Nations Cup for the second time