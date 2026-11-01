Russia may replace Ukraine at the 2027 World Ice Hockey Championship

International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Council member and head of the Swedish Ice Hockey Association Anders Larsson said that the Russian national team could take Ukraine’s place at the 2027 World Championship. Aftonbladet reports this, according to UNN.

According to him, the relevant decision was made at the IIHF Congress level.

When Russia returns, it will play at the level it was at before its suspension - the official said.

At the same time, he cautioned that the specific mechanism has not yet been determined.

"Ukraine was the last team to qualify. But we should not get ahead of the decisions we have to make at the technical level next week. The IIHF needs to take into account the number of participants, the match schedule and television rights," Larsson added.

To remind you

The Court of Arbitration for Sport ordered the International Ice Hockey Federation to admit Russian teams to the 2026/27 season’s competitions. The IIHF said it would comply with the decision and urgently assess its practical consequences.

Ukraine national ice hockey team returns to the elite division of the World Championship