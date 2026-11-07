Ukraine’s national ice hockey team won the European Nations Cup for the second time

Ukraine's men's national ice hockey team secured its second victory in the European Nations Cup stage. The day before, Oleksandr Bobkin's team defeated Great Britain's team, reports the Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine (FHU), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that, holding an advantage in nearly all statistical categories, the "blue-and-yellows" won the opening period thanks to two goals from defensemen. Artem Hrebenyk received a brilliant pass that created ideal conditions for a shot from the central slot, while Ihor Merezhko once again demonstrated the skill of his long-range shot.

The second period also took place under the control of Oleksandr Bobkin's team; however, this third of the game ended in a 1:1 draw. For our team, Daniil Trakht converted a power play following a positional play.

In the third period, Ukraine's national team brought the match to its logical conclusion by scoring two more goals. Andrii Denyskin was helped by the opposing goaltender's unsuccessful stick play, while Oleksii Vorona created a mini-masterpiece by scoring from his backhand from the opponent's crease - the FHU said.

They added that on Saturday, November 7, Ukraine's national team will play against Italy. The match starts at 19:15.

Reminder

In May, Ukraine's men's national ice hockey team returned to the elite division of the World Championship, finishing second in Group A of Division I.

Russia may replace Ukraine at the 2027 World Ice Hockey Championship