Russia ignores the ceasefire proposal, attacking Ukraine with 170 drones – Zelenskyy

After another invasion of Russian UAVs, the rubble is being cleared in a building in Odesa, and rescuers are still fighting the fire in Kharkiv region. Russia continues to ignore the proposal for a complete ceasefire for many days. That is why further pressure is needed on the invaders, which will force them to silence and negotiate. This is stated in an appeal published on the page of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

Details

The President's statement said that Russia has been ignoring the American proposal for a complete and unconditional ceasefire for more than 50 days. At the same time, new Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities and towns.

Zelenskyy listed that last night the Odesa region, Kyiv region, Sumy region, Kropyvnytskyi and the region, Kharkiv region, and Cherkasy region were under attack.

Rescuers are still fighting the fire in Kharkiv region. In just one night, the Russians used 170 drones against Ukraine, more than a hundred of which were "Shaheds". - emphasized the President of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also spoke about the consequences of the strikes on Odesa, where the rubble is currently being cleared in the building hit by a Russian drone.

There were many fires in the city at night. In total, Odesa was attacked by 21 drones. - the President said.

Zelenskyy reminded that Ukrainian proposals were sent to Russia regarding the abandonment of strikes on civilian infrastructure and regarding a long-term silence in the sky, at sea and on land. But the aggressor country responds with new shelling, new assaults.

The President emphasized that against the background of these events, a tangible impetus for diplomacy is needed.

Further pressure on Russia is needed, which will force it to silence and negotiate. The more effective the sanctions, the more incentives Russia will have to end the war. - the statement of the President of Ukraine reads.

He noted the importance of the strength of Ukrainian defense and air defense forces - what will help save more lives and guarantee long-term security faster

Let us remind you

At night Russians attacked Odesa with drones, killing two people and injuring five.

At night, Russian troops shelled the Odesa region, killing a railway worker.

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv region with 28 drones and 20 KABs. As a result of the shelling, houses, cars and gas stations were damaged, 13 people were injured, including 8 children.