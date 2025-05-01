Russia ignores the ceasefire proposal, attacking Ukraine with 170 drones – Zelenskyy

$41.470.09
47.170.12
ukenru
Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances
Exclusive
08:40 AM • 19465 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 133208 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 96027 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 129172 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 206911 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 233533 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 331880 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 137516 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 254138 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 176004 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+18°
8.2m/s
29%
750 mm
Popular news

Sybiga: The next negotiations between Ukraine and the USA will be a significant step towards achieving peace

May 1, 04:02 AM • 37016 views

Macron and Starmer convinced Trump to change tactics regarding negotiations with Russia - Politico

04:45 AM • 28277 views

Enemy losses: in a day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 1230 occupiers and 45 artillery systems

04:59 AM • 68916 views

Number of EU countries are asking for an escape clause to increase defense spending

05:16 AM • 44509 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 29223 views
Publications

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 29367 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 133208 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 141077 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 182081 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 214120 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Petr Pavel

Petr Fiala

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

09:35 AM • 10651 views

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 58782 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 64985 views

Sarah Gellar Showed Off a Great Wardrobe, Like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 55993 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 105819 views
Actual

ChatGPT

Instagram

Shahed-136

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

M1 Abrams

Russia ignores the ceasefire proposal, attacking Ukraine with 170 drones – Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3934 views

Zelenskyy stated that Russia is ignoring the US ceasefire proposal and attacking Ukraine. In just one night, the Russians used 170 drones, including in the Odesa, Kyiv, and Kharkiv regions.

Russia ignores the ceasefire proposal, attacking Ukraine with 170 drones – Zelenskyy

After another invasion of Russian UAVs, the rubble is being cleared in a building in Odesa, and rescuers are still fighting the fire in Kharkiv region. Russia continues to ignore the proposal for a complete ceasefire for many days. That is why further pressure is needed on the invaders, which will force them to silence and negotiate. This is stated in an appeal published on the page of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN

Details

The President's statement said that Russia has been ignoring the American proposal for a complete and unconditional ceasefire for more than 50 days. At the same time, new Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities and towns.  

Zelenskyy listed that last night the Odesa region, Kyiv region, Sumy region, Kropyvnytskyi and the region, Kharkiv region, and Cherkasy region were under attack.

Rescuers are still fighting the fire in Kharkiv region. In just one night, the Russians used 170 drones against Ukraine, more than a hundred of which were "Shaheds".

- emphasized the President of Ukraine. 

Zelenskyy also spoke about the consequences of the strikes on Odesa, where the rubble is currently being cleared in the building hit by a Russian drone. 

There were many fires in the city at night. In total, Odesa was attacked by 21 drones. 

- the President said. 

Zelenskyy reminded that Ukrainian proposals were sent to Russia regarding the abandonment of strikes on civilian infrastructure and regarding a long-term silence in the sky, at sea and on land. But the aggressor country responds with new shelling, new assaults.

The President emphasized that against the background of these events, a tangible impetus for diplomacy is needed.

Further pressure on Russia is needed, which will force it to silence and negotiate. The more effective the sanctions, the more incentives Russia will have to end the war.

- the statement of the President of Ukraine reads.

He noted the importance of the strength of Ukrainian defense and air defense forces - what will help save more lives and guarantee long-term security faster

Let us remind you

At night Russians attacked Odesa with drones, killing two people and injuring five. 

At night, Russian troops shelled the Odesa region, killing a railway worker.

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv region with 28 drones and 20 KABs. As a result of the shelling, houses, cars and gas stations were damaged, 13 people were injured, including 8 children.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPolitics
Shahed-136
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kropyvnytskyi
Cherkassy
Odesa
Sums
Kyiv
Kharkiv
Brent
$59.60
Bitcoin
$95,529.50
S&P 500
$5,513.39
Tesla
$278.63
Газ TTF
$31.90
Золото
$3,226.04
Ethereum
$1,817.71