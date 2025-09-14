$41.310.00
Russia has no forces for a new invasion from Belarus, but provocations are possible - SBGS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

SBGS spokesman Andriy Demchenko stated that Russia does not have sufficient capabilities for a repeated invasion from Belarus. However, provocations are possible, so it is necessary to be ready to "react in time" to such enemy actions.

Russia has no forces for a new invasion from Belarus, but provocations are possible - SBGS

Russia does not have the capacity for a repeated invasion from the territory of Belarus, but provocations are possible. This was stated on TV by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, Russia's forces and means in Belarus are insufficient to carry out a new full-scale invasion of Ukraine. However, provocations cannot be ruled out, as has already happened with the footage of the Iskander OTRK in Kaliningrad.

Even despite the fact that Russian forces on the territory of Belarus are currently insufficient to make any repeated full-scale invasion of the territory of Ukraine, one cannot rule out either provocations or informational influence, as was done, for example, regarding the "Iskanders" and those frames that Russia disseminated.

- the spokesman noted.

He clarified that Russia disseminated these frames to demonstrate its strength and to exert informational influence on European countries, while Ukraine's task is to assess everything that is happening in order to react in time to the enemy's actions if necessary.

"Our task is to assess everything that is happening on the territory of Belarus so that we can react in time to any actions that may be taken against our state," Demchenko concluded.

Recall

On September 12, Russia and Belarus began joint strategic military exercises "West-2025". The training "combat operations" are taking place amid escalating relations with NATO after Russian drones invaded Polish airspace.

Putin and Lukashenka are practicing war strategies with the West in the 'Zapad-2025' exercises - BILD14.09.25, 04:28 • 10222 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
State Border of Ukraine
Belarus
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
NATO
9K720 Iskander
Europe
Ukraine
Poland