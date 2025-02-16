Russia has created a secret department for sabotage and assassination across Europe - WSJ

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 13254 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 54595 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 78569 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 107151 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 78904 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118362 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101287 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113102 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116745 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153932 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 92109 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 59945 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 28542 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 89808 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 50500 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 107142 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118359 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153929 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144509 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176819 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 50529 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 89843 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134485 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136398 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164616 views
Actual
Russia has created a secret department for sabotage and assassination across Europe - WSJ

Russia has created a secret department for sabotage and assassination across Europe - WSJ

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50063 views

The Russian military intelligence headquarters has created a special tasks department to carry out sabotage in Europe. The unit is engaged in assassinations, sabotage, and recruitment of agents abroad.

Russian spy services have a new shadowy unit that targets the West and conducts covert attacks across Europe and other countries. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal with reference to representatives of Western intelligence, UNN reports.

Details

According to the newspaper, this shadowy unit is known as the Department of Special Tasks.

He is based at the Russian military intelligence headquarters, an extensive glass and steel complex on the outskirts of Moscow known as the Aquarium. Its operations, which have not been previously reported, have included assassination attempts, sabotage, and a plot to plant incendiary devices on aircraft

- The Wall Street Journal reports .

The officials told the publication on condition of anonymity that the creation of this department reflects Moscow's position against the West during the war.

The sources told the publication that the department was created in 2023 in response to Western support for Ukraine and "includes veterans of some of Russia's most daring covert operations in recent years.

It is noted that the Kremlin considers the West to be complicit in Ukraine's attacks on Russia. It is allegedly about the Nord Stream pipeline blowing up, assassinations of high-ranking officials in Moscow, and strikes using long-range Western missiles.

Russia believes that it is in conflict with what it calls the "collective West" and acts accordingly, even threatening us with a nuclear attack and building up its army

- said James Appathurai, Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Hybrid Warfare at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

The new unit, known to Western intelligence officials by the acronym SSD, is believed to be behind a slew of recent attacks on the West, including an attempted assassination of the CEO of a German arms manufacturer and a plot to place incendiary devices on planes using giant shipping service DHL.

The SSD united various elements of Russia's intelligence services. It took over some powers from the FSB, the country's largest intelligence service, and absorbed Unit 29155, which Western intelligence and law enforcement agencies say was behind the 2018 poisoning of Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in the United Kingdom.

Swiss intelligence reveals new Russian schemes for purchasing sanctioned goods09.02.25, 10:23 • 39755 views

According to Western intelligence officials, the SSD has at least three broad missions: carrying out assassinations and sabotage abroad, infiltrating Western companies and universities, and recruiting and training foreign agents. The department has attempted to recruit agents from Ukraine, developing countries, and countries considered friendly to Russia, such as Serbia. The department also runs an elite special operations center known as Senezh, where Russia trains some of its special forces.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Colonel General Andriy Averyanov and his deputy, Lieutenant General Ivan Kasyanenko, are in charge of the department. The Czech police are looking for Averyanov on suspicion of participating in an operation to blow up an ammunition depot in 2014.

China helps Russia in the production of drones - Estonian intelligence13.02.25, 06:41 • 28324 views

The newspaper writes that in December, the European Union imposed sanctions on a division of the department, without specifying the name of the SSD, for organizing "coups, assassinations, bombings, and cyberattacks" in Europe and other countries.

In December, the US indicted SSD members on similar charges. The State Department is offering a reward of up to $10 million for any information about the five members accused of cyberattacks on Ukraine.

"The SSD's hostile activities peaked last summer but have recently subsided, according to U.S. and European officials. The lull in activity could be aimed at creating diplomatic space for Moscow to negotiate with the new US administration, according to two European intelligence chiefs," The Wall Street Journal added.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a high-ranking official of the Anti-Terrorist Center, who had been working for the FSB since 2018. His parents knew about his cooperation with the enemy and justified Russian aggression, and they are also being served with a notice of suspicion.

Putin assembles experienced team for Ukraine talks - Bloomberg14.02.25, 19:45 • 30452 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPoliticsNews of the World
natoNATO
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising