Swiss intelligence reveals new Russian schemes for purchasing sanctioned goods

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 40764 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 85810 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101415 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 115876 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 99290 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 124465 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102437 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113207 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116828 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158576 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 102827 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 90675 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 61919 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105425 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 97725 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 115876 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 124465 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 158576 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 148915 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181102 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 97725 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105425 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136418 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138231 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166209 views
Actual
Swiss intelligence reveals new Russian schemes for purchasing sanctioned goods

Swiss intelligence reveals new Russian schemes for purchasing sanctioned goods

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39756 views

The Swiss Federal Intelligence Service has uncovered Russia's attempts to purchase sanctioned goods through third countries. The main intermediaries are Turkey, Serbia, India, Central Asian countries and China.

The Swiss Confederation's intelligence service has observed that Russia is trying to acquire sanctioned goods through covert structures and private companies in third countries. This is another possible indication that important goods are continuing to travel to countries suspected of sending dual-use items to Russia.

Transmits UNN with reference to Neue Zürcher Zeitung.

Details

russia is trying to purchase sanctioned goods through clandestine structures and private companies in third countries. The Swiss Federal Intelligence Service (NDB) has noticed that russia is trying to purchase sanctioned goods through clandestine structures and private companies in third countries.

North Korean troops likely preparing for new attacks in Kursk region - British intelligence07.02.25, 15:27 • 25388 views

According to intelligence, the main targets of such attempts are Turkey, Serbia, India, Central Asian countries and China. An analysis of export control data by NZZ am Sonntag shows that exports of such critical goods from Switzerland to some of these countries have increased dramatically since Russia was cut off by sanctions.

In its fall report on the situation, Swiss intelligence formulated an extremely clear warning:

Russia is “intensively” purchasing goods subject to sanctions in Western countries. It has created structures for the purchase of dual-use goods that are more sophisticated than before and will be quickly replaced if they are discovered

“It is clear that there are sufficient financial resources and personnel for the procurement mechanisms to repeat this as often as necessary,” the intelligence report says. This is a “huge challenge” for Swiss export controls.

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) is up to the task: 

Seco should check exports and try to prevent the circumvention of sanctions.

For reference

In general, Swiss companies that hold a general export license are allowed to export dual-use goods to certain countries without individual inspections. This includes Turkey. However, in mid-2023, Seco introduced a stricter control regime for Turkey. Since then, every export of machine tools that can be used for both military and civilian purposes has been checked on a case-by-case basis.

The US and the EU are concerned about China's exports of dual-use goods used by Russia in the war against Ukraine12.09.24, 09:50 • 82822 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyNews of the World
switzerlandSwitzerland
indiaIndia
european-unionEuropean Union
serbiaSerbia
chinaChina
turkeyTurkey

Contact us about advertising