North Korean troops likely preparing for new attacks in Kursk region - British intelligence

North Korean units that took part in offensive operations in the Kursk region have temporarily withdrawn from the front line, presumably to replenish resources and regroup before deploying again. This was reported by British intelligence, according to UNN.

According to the agency, this may be due to the heavy losses suffered by the North Koreans during attacks on Ukrainian positions.

Meanwhile, the pace of Russia's offensive in Ukraine has slowed - in January 2025, the enemy occupied about 320 square kilometers, which is less than in December 2024 (400 square kilometers).

“Russia captured the fortified area of Velyka Novosilka, but advances along most of the front remained relatively small. During 2024, the pace of the Russian offensive accelerated - in November, they captured more than 700 square kilometers, which was one of the fastest rates of advance since the beginning of the war,” the report said.

The Times reported that “North Korean soldiers who joined their Russian allies in the battle against Ukrainian forces have been pulled back from the front lines after suffering heavy casualties, according to Ukrainian and American officials.

In turn, the head of the Main Directorate of Military Intelligence, Kirill Budanov, said that about 8,000 DPRK troops continue to fight on the front line in Kursk, although their activity has decreased.