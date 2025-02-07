North Korean troops likely preparing for new attacks in Kursk region - British intelligence

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 55832 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101123 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104646 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121795 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101888 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128390 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103469 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113274 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116893 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161626 views

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105441 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101749 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 83093 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110582 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104975 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121794 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128389 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161624 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151815 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183974 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104975 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110582 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138098 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139860 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167669 views
North Korean troops likely preparing for new attacks in Kursk region - British intelligence

North Korean troops likely preparing for new attacks in Kursk region - British intelligence

 • 25389 views

DPRK units temporarily left their advanced positions in the Kursk region to regroup. According to British intelligence, this may be due to heavy losses during the attacks.

North Korean units that took part in offensive operations in the Kursk region have temporarily withdrawn from the front line, presumably to replenish resources and regroup before deploying again. This was reported by British intelligence, according to UNN

In the Kursk region, Russia had little success in January 2025. North Korean (DPRK) units that participated in offensive combat operations in the Kursk region temporarily withdrew from the front lines, presumably to rest and replenish resources before deploying again

- the statement said.

According to the agency, this may be due to the heavy losses suffered by the North Koreans during attacks on Ukrainian positions.

Meanwhile, the pace of Russia's offensive in Ukraine has slowed - in January 2025, the enemy occupied about 320 square kilometers, which is less than in December 2024 (400 square kilometers).

“Russia captured the fortified area of Velyka Novosilka, but advances along most of the front remained relatively small. During 2024, the pace of the Russian offensive accelerated - in November, they captured more than 700 square kilometers, which was one of the fastest rates of advance since the beginning of the war,” the report said.

Recall

The Times reported that “North Korean soldiers who joined their Russian allies in the battle against Ukrainian forces have been pulled back from the front lines after suffering heavy casualties, according to Ukrainian and American officials.

In turn, the head of the Main Directorate of Military Intelligence, Kirill Budanov, said that about 8,000 DPRK troops continue to fight on the front line in Kursk, although their activity has decreased.

Yulia Havryliuk

War
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
north-koreaNorth Korea
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov
ukraineUkraine

