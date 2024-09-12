The US and the EU are concerned about China's exports of dual-use goods used by Russia in the war against Ukraine

The United States and the European Union are concerned about China's exports of a significant amount of dual-use goods and items used by Russia in its war against Ukraine. This was discussed during a meeting between U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell and Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Stefano Sannino on September 9-10, UNN reports with reference to the State Department website.

Deputy Secretary Campbell and Secretary General Sannino reiterated their deep and growing concern about China's exports of significant quantities of dual-use goods and items used by Russia on the battlefield against Ukraine, as well as the continued involvement of Chinese companies in sanctions evasion and circumvention - the State Department said in a statement.

The officials recognized that China's continued support for Russia's military-industrial base enables Russia to wage an illegal war against Ukraine, which threatens transatlantic as well as global security and stability. They reiterated their hope that China, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, should act in support of international law, including the UN Charter.

Campbell and Sannino also reminded that "any peace proposal in Ukraine must be based on the UN Charter and its principles, including respect for sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and consistent with ongoing efforts to maintain international order.

The US State Department believes that China is directly assisting the Russian military machine in the war against Ukraine