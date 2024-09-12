ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119756 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 122517 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 199937 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 154391 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153312 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143139 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199124 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112438 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187747 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105101 views

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 74567 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 45190 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 55640 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 84500 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 62757 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 199931 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199123 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187745 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214488 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202559 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 17092 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150260 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149483 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153548 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144464 views
The US and the EU are concerned about China's exports of dual-use goods used by Russia in the war against Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 82824 views

The US and EU expressed concern about China's export of dual-use goods to Russia in its war against Ukraine. They called on China to uphold international law and the UN Charter.

The United States and the European Union are concerned about China's exports of a significant amount of dual-use goods and items used by Russia in its war against Ukraine. This was discussed during a meeting between U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell and Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Stefano Sannino on September 9-10, UNN reports with reference to the State Department website. 

Deputy Secretary Campbell and Secretary General Sannino reiterated their deep and growing concern about China's exports of significant quantities of dual-use goods and items used by Russia on the battlefield against Ukraine, as well as the continued involvement of Chinese companies in sanctions evasion and circumvention

- the State Department said in a statement.

The officials recognized that China's continued support for Russia's military-industrial base enables Russia to wage an illegal war against Ukraine, which threatens transatlantic as well as global security and stability.  They reiterated their hope that China, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, should act in support of international law, including the UN Charter. 

Campbell and Sannino also reminded that "any peace proposal in Ukraine must be based on the UN Charter and its principles, including respect for sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and consistent with ongoing efforts to maintain international order.

The US State Department believes that China is directly assisting the Russian military machine in the war against Ukraine10.09.24, 21:48 • 67594 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsNews of the World

