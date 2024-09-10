The US State Department believes that China is directly assisting the Russian military machine in the war against Ukraine

In the face of tough sanctions against Russia, China is directly helping the Russian military machine by supporting its efforts to wage war against Ukraine. This was stated by the US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell, writes Politico, reports UNN.

It is noted that so far the United States has focused on Beijing's supply of so-called dual-use technologies, which can be used for both military and civilian purposes.

However, Campbell emphasized that China is helping Russia's military industry directly.

The publication explains that after Moscow faced international sanctions, it desperately needs technology to increase its military production to be able to continue the war against Ukraine.

The deputy secretary of state emphasized that the latest Chinese aid “is not dual-use technology,” but rather means that “essentially directly help the Russian military machine.

These are part of a very significant effort on the part of China to support, build and diversify various elements of the Russian military machine - Campbell added .

According to Campbell, in exchange for Chinese aid, Russia is starting to cooperate with it in areas “where they were frankly unwilling to engage directly with China before,” from submarines and aviation to missile capabilities.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Asia has a significant influence on the war in Ukraine, as it is North Korea and China that support Moscow and provide it with military aid.