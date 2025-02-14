ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 12307 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 53960 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 77899 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106991 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 78521 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118253 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101265 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113098 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116738 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153863 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 91653 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 59420 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 27908 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 89087 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 49700 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106991 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118253 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153863 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144452 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176759 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 49700 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 89087 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134457 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136369 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164587 views
Putin assembles experienced team for Ukraine talks - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30452 views

rreml is preparing a team of experienced diplomats and intelligence officers for possible negotiations with the Trump administration. The team includes Yuri Ushakov, Sergey Naryshkin and Kirill Dmitriev.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is forming a team of people with decades of experience in diplomacy and intelligence services for possible negotiations with the Donald Trump administration to end the war against Ukraine. Bloomberg reports this with reference to its own sources, UNN reports. 

The team includes the Kremlin's chief foreign policy advisor, 77-year-old Yuri Ushakov, who has worked in diplomacy for more than 50 years and served as Russia's ambassador to the United States in 1998-2008.

Also among the negotiators is the head of Russian foreign intelligence, 70-year-old Sergei Naryshkin, who has known Putin since his time in the Soviet KGB.

A key role in the negotiations could be played by financier Kirill Dmitriev, who studied at Stanford and Harvard, worked at McKinsey and Goldman Sachs, and now heads a Russian private equity fund.

According to sources, he may become an unofficial mediator between the Kremlin and the Trump team. dmitriev, who was born in Kyiv, has already helped in the recent negotiations for the release of American Mark Vogel from a Russian prison, which experts believe is a "goodwill gesture" before possible larger agreements.

"He has extensive experience in concluding deals with foreign business partners," said Andrey Sushentsov, dean of the MGIMO School of International Relations.

He also said that Ushakov knows the American establishment well and has a lot of influence in Moscow.

According to analysts, the Russian team may face difficulties due to the non-standard approaches of trump, who has repeatedly demonstrated unpredictable behavior and a willingness to deviate from traditional diplomacy. At the same time, the Kremlin, according to Bloomberg, hopes that Dmitriev will be able to "talk business" with representatives of the American president.

It is expected that other members of the team that led the unsuccessful peace talks with Ukraine in 2022 may join the negotiations.

Among them is presidential adviser Vladimir Medinsky, who, like Dmitriev, was born in Ukraine and is known for his involvement in the development of propaganda textbooks for Russian schools.

Recall

U.S. Special Representative Keith Kellogg saidthat direct talks between Zelensky and Putin are necessary to resolve the conflict. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

WarPolitics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

