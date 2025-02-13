China helps Russia in the production of drones - Estonian intelligence

China is helping Russia in the production of military drones by supplying critical Western components. This is reported by Radio Liberty, citing the annual report on national security of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service, UNN reports.

Details

According to the report, Russia receives about 80% of such components from China.

The document says that China is the "main center" for supplying Russia with high-tech and dual-use goods, bypassing Western sanctions.

It is also noted that the Russian Federation has no domestic analogues of parts for drones, so they are mainly purchased in the West.F

China's interests here are to prevent Russia from defeating Ukraine in the war, as such an outcome would mean a victory for the United States, which is China's main rival, - said Kaupo Rozin, Director General of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service.

According to Estonian intelligence, these schemes most likely involve the offices of Western companies in China.

Recall

Last October, the United States imposed sanctions on three companies and one individual from Russia and China for the development and production of Harpy drones. These were the first U.S. sanctions against Chinese companies that produce weapons in partnership with Russia.