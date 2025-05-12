Russia has been recognized as responsible for the downing of MH17: the reaction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has appeared

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha welcomes the decision of the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization, which confirms Russia's responsibility for the downing of flight m. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the diplomat, this decision is another step towards restoring justice for this crime.

This is also a clear signal: no matter how much money and effort Russia invests in lies and hiding its crimes, the truth prevails and justice prevails. - Sybiha noted.

He also congratulated his colleagues – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Kaspar Veldkamp and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Australia Penny Wong – on "this joint victory, which is extremely important for the families of those who died in the MH17 tragedy".

Let us remind you

The Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) recognized Russia responsible for the MH17 crash, which occurred in July 2014. This decision indicates that Russia violated the Convention on International Civil Aviation.

On November 17, 2022, the District Court of The Hague handed down an absentia verdict to three defendants in the MH17 case - Igor Girkin, Serhiy Dubinsky and Leonid Kharchenko, sentencing them to life imprisonment for participating in the downing of the plane. The court also concluded that at the time of the tragedy, Russia actually controlled the territory of the so-called "DNR".

