ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17
07:01 PM • 5334 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

03:56 PM • 18111 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

03:48 PM • 29429 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

May 12, 03:00 PM • 48444 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 02:27 PM • 54025 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
May 12, 01:28 PM • 30927 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
May 12, 01:00 PM • 28357 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
May 12, 12:34 PM • 27208 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
May 12, 11:05 AM • 26166 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM • 32565 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Погода
+8°
1.6m/s
69%
748mm
Popular news

Over 4.26 million Ukrainians used temporary protection status in the EU as of March 2025

May 12, 11:10 AM • 62570 views

The EU has provided Ukraine with €140 billion in aid, but this is not enough, says the European Commissioner for Defence.

May 12, 11:24 AM • 5452 views

Young Potato Season: 3 Delicious Recipes to Try

May 12, 12:29 PM • 8944 views

Kremlin spokesman Peskov said that the language of ultimatums is unacceptable for Moscow

May 12, 01:00 PM • 10527 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 28276 views
Publications

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 48444 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 02:27 PM • 54025 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

May 12, 08:13 AM • 87277 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 110357 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 94257 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Kaya Kallas

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

UNN Lite

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 28313 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 68760 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 44825 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 50870 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 131080 views
Actual

Boeing 747

Cryptocurrency

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

Russia has been recognized as responsible for the downing of MH17: the reaction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has appeared

Kyiv • UNN

 • 648 views

Andriy Sybiha welcomes the ICAO decision, which confirms Russia's responsibility for the downing of flight MH17. This is an important step towards restoring justice and a signal that crimes cannot be hidden.

Russia has been recognized as responsible for the downing of MH17: the reaction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has appeared

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha welcomes the decision of the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization, which confirms Russia's responsibility for the downing of flight m. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the diplomat, this decision is another step towards restoring justice for this crime.

This is also a clear signal: no matter how much money and effort Russia invests in lies and hiding its crimes, the truth prevails and justice prevails.

- Sybiha noted.

He also congratulated his colleagues – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Kaspar Veldkamp and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Australia Penny Wong – on "this joint victory, which is extremely important for the families of those who died in the MH17 tragedy".

US allowed to try Russian Sberbank in MH17 case06.02.25, 08:59 • 29851 view

Let us remind you

The Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) признала признала Russia responsible for the MH17 crash, which occurred in July 2014. This decision indicates that Russia violated the Convention on International Civil Aviation.

On November 17, 2022, the District Court of The Hague handed down an absentia verdict to three defendants in the MH17 case - Igor Girkin, Serhiy Dubinsky and Leonid Kharchenko, sentencing them to life imprisonment for participating in the downing of the plane. The court also concluded that at the time of the tragedy, Russia actually controlled the territory of the so-called "DNR".

“It is important to restore justice": Sybiga joins meeting of MH17 investigation team member countries25.09.24, 15:51 • 16092 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Andrii Sybiha
Australia
Kingdom of the Netherlands
Ukraine
Brent
$64.81
Bitcoin
$101,845.20
S&P 500
$5,831.31
Tesla
$316.72
Газ TTF
$35.39
Золото
$3,240.15
Ethereum
$2,483.53