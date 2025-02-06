US allowed to try Russian Sberbank in MH17 case

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 18014 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 63742 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102295 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105683 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123341 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102241 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129421 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103535 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113301 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116909 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106328 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102806 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 89716 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 111953 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106378 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 18014 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 123341 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129421 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162426 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152546 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 4715 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106378 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 111953 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138446 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140224 views
US allowed to try Russian Sberbank in MH17 case

US allowed to try Russian Sberbank in MH17 case

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29697 views

The US court has allowed the family of the dead American Quinn Shansman to file a lawsuit against Sberbank in the MH17 case. The bank is accused of financing "DNR" militants through the US banking system.

The court in the United States decided that the family of the American who died on board the plane Malaysia Airlines in the sky over Donbass in 2014, can sue the Russian bank Sberbank. This UNN reports with reference to DW.

Details

Judge Joseph Bianco in the United States has ruled that Sberbank of Russia financed the so-called "DNR" militants and, therefore, can be considered an accomplice of terrorists, so its status as a state bank of Russia does not entitle it to sovereign immunity. He announced this decision after authorizing the prosecution of Russia's largest bank against the family of an American who died in the crash of flight MH17 in  Donbass in 2014.

The lawsuit against Sberbank was filed in April 2019 by the family of Quinn Shansman, who was 18 at the time of his death. He was on Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. The family accused the bank of using the US banking system to transfer donations to fighters of the so-called "DNR".

Sberbank challenged the suit, arguing that it was a state-owned organization and could not be sued in other countries. But a three-judge panel of the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan ruled that the principle of sovereign immunity did not apply to Sberbank in this case.

As Joseph Bianco explained in the decision, the money transfers made by Sberbank were "typical commercial activities", so it does not fall under the protection of the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA). Thus, Sberbank carried out commercial transactions through the US banking system in favor of an organization that is considered terrorist in Ukraine and sanctioned in the USA.

Less than a year after the Shansman family filed their lawsuit - in early 2020 - the Russian government used money from the National Welfare Fund to acquire a controlling stake in Sberbank from the Bank of Russia. Sberbank insisted in court that, as a state-owned organization or agent, it was unjusticiable in other jurisdictions. Sberbank also pointed out that the U.S. Anti-Terrorism Act provides immunity regardless of when the bank came under state control, and commercial activities do not provide grounds for an exception.

But Judge Bianco pointed out that the FSIA fully governs the issue of sovereign immunity in civil cases (which is the case of Shansmans v. Sberbank) and its provisions were not overridden by the Anti-Terrorism Act. Accepting Sberbank's position would negate the intent of the U.S. Congress to give civil plaintiffs the broadest possible legal basis to sue organizations that provide material support to foreigners engaged in terrorist activities against the United States, Bianco pointed out.

Recall

On July 17, 2014, a missile hit a Boeing on flight MH17 in the skies above Donbass. None of the 298 people on board survived. In November 2022, a court in The Hague sentenced Russian citizens Igor Girkin and Sergei Dubinsky, as well as Ukrainian citizen Leonid Kharchenko, to life imprisonment for their role in the crash of the Malaysian Boeing 777.

The EU issued a statement calling on the Russian Federation to take responsibility and cooperate in the administration of justice.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarNews of the World

Contact us about advertising