Russia is already a direct threat to the European Union, and its growing military spending indicates preparation for prolonged aggression.

This is reported by UNN, citing Associated Press.

Details

The head of the EU's foreign policy, Kaja Kallas, warned of the danger posed by the Kremlin, pointing to recent cyberattacks, acts of sabotage, and provocative military maneuvers.

Speaking to European lawmakers in Strasbourg, Kallas recalled airspace violations, attacks on energy infrastructure, and Russia's attacks on underwater cables.

Russia is already a direct threat to the European Union - Kallas stated.

According to her, the Kremlin is investing more in defense than all 27 EU countries combined.

Russia is already spending more on defense than the 27 EU countries combined - she stated.

"This year, they are investing more in defense than in their own healthcare, education, and social policies combined," Kallas emphasized.

The head of EU diplomacy noted that current spending indicates a targeted strategy.

"This is a long-term plan for long-term aggression. You don't spend that much on the military if you don't plan to use them," she stressed, speaking to European lawmakers in Strasbourg.

Europe is under attack, and our continent is in an increasingly dangerous world - Kallas added.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also confirmed Russia's active militarization.

Russia produces as much weapons and ammunition in three months as 32 allies produce in a year - Rutte stated.

According to estimates, Moscow may dare to attack one of the NATO allies even before the end of this decade.

Germany is also registering dangerous signals. The head of BND, Bruno Kahl, noted that the Kremlin will not stop at Ukraine.

We are very confident, and we have intelligence evidence of this, that Ukraine is just a step on the path to the West. They want to catapult NATO back to the state it was in at the end of the 1990s. They want to drive America out of Europe, and they will use any means to achieve this. This needs to be nipped in the bud. Deterrence is the bloodless way to prevent war - Kahl said on the Table Today podcast.

Additionally

Against the backdrop of such threats, NATO is preparing to adopt new defense investment commitments at the summit in the Netherlands next week. Member countries are expected to invest billions of dollars more in the security sector.

European experts warn that the Kremlin is trying to undermine support for Ukraine in the EU through targeted attacks.

Furthermore, there are growing fears on the continent that Russia may test the strength of NATO's Article 5 security guarantees.