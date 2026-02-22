Russia failed in its attempt at a total blackout and informational split in Ukraine - CCD

During the winter attacks on energy infrastructure, Russia relied not only on the physical destruction of facilities but also on the informational effect - an attempt to provoke a "total blackout" and internal protests in Ukraine. The enemy failed to achieve both of these goals. This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to him, the Russians were unable to collapse the energy system thanks to the efforts of Ukrainian energy workers and the support of international partners. The informational component of the attack also failed: attempts to create a "bubble of revolution" yielded no results, some bot farms were blocked, and constant explanatory work was carried out with the population.

The CCD notes that this is not Russia's first such defeat. Despite years of billions spent on propaganda, the Kremlin has failed to weaken support for Ukraine in European societies or to create internal division within the country itself, which the enemy had been counting on since 2022.

It is also emphasized that Russia lost a number of key informational narratives on the international arena - particularly regarding the "persecution of believers," the abduction of children, accusations of Ukraine's unwillingness for peace, the discrediting of European support, and influence on elections in Moldova.

The CCD emphasizes: despite existing resources and infrastructure that allow Russian disinformation to cause tactical problems, the Kremlin does not have a strategic advantage in the information war. The fight against enemy information attacks continues.

Recall

Russian propaganda is again spreading videos with "testimonies" of Russian military personnel who returned from captivity, trying to discredit Ukraine and justify its own crimes.