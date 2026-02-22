Russia failed in its attempt at a total blackout and informational split in Ukraine - CCD

$43.270.00
50.920.00
ukenru
02:20 PM • 1244 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
01:36 PM • 3350 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
09:06 AM • 12174 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 28083 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 39176 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 35249 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 57417 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 58172 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 40503 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 37669 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2m/s
77%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump announced the deployment of a hospital ship to Greenland to provide medical assistance to locals February 22, 04:52 AM • 6760 views
Pakistan launched airstrikes on Afghan territory in response to a series of deadly terrorist attacksFebruary 22, 05:11 AM • 5774 views
Washington hosted a march on the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 22, 05:25 AM • 4926 views
Dmytro Razumkov's house damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv region on February 22VideoFebruary 22, 07:04 AM • 13967 views
"Flamingo" strike on Votkinsk plant - photos show extensive damagePhotoVideo12:22 PM • 6502 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 65888 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 75504 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 85185 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 98048 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 136144 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Lviv
United States
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 30539 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 33250 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 34227 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 25912 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 28434 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Fox News
Tor missile system

Russia failed in its attempt at a total blackout and informational split in Ukraine - CCD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

The occupiers were unable to collapse the energy system thanks to the efforts of Ukrainian energy workers and the support of international partners.

Russia failed in its attempt at a total blackout and informational split in Ukraine - CCD

During the winter attacks on energy infrastructure, Russia relied not only on the physical destruction of facilities but also on the informational effect - an attempt to provoke a "total blackout" and internal protests in Ukraine. The enemy failed to achieve both of these goals. This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to him, the Russians were unable to collapse the energy system thanks to the efforts of Ukrainian energy workers and the support of international partners. The informational component of the attack also failed: attempts to create a "bubble of revolution" yielded no results, some bot farms were blocked, and constant explanatory work was carried out with the population.

The CCD notes that this is not Russia's first such defeat. Despite years of billions spent on propaganda, the Kremlin has failed to weaken support for Ukraine in European societies or to create internal division within the country itself, which the enemy had been counting on since 2022.

It is also emphasized that Russia lost a number of key informational narratives on the international arena - particularly regarding the "persecution of believers," the abduction of children, accusations of Ukraine's unwillingness for peace, the discrediting of European support, and influence on elections in Moldova.

The CCD emphasizes: despite existing resources and infrastructure that allow Russian disinformation to cause tactical problems, the Kremlin does not have a strategic advantage in the information war. The fight against enemy information attacks continues.

Recall

Russian propaganda is again spreading videos with "testimonies" of Russian military personnel who returned from captivity, trying to discredit Ukraine and justify its own crimes.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ukraine
Moldova