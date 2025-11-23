Two weeks ago, the Russians destroyed one of the last power units in the Chernihiv region. The substation was saved by concrete walls, but there was no roof over it – they did not have time to build it. The Guardian writes about this, reports UNN.

Details

"Two weeks ago, the Russians destroyed one of the last power units in the Chernihiv region. "Chernihivoblenergo" built two protective walls of concrete and sand around the 110 kV substation. However, there was no roof. It would have been impractical to build it, and there was neither time nor money to build a new underground facility," the publication writes.

Serhiy Pereverz, Deputy Technical Director for Low-Voltage Networks at JSC "Chernihivoblenergo", stated that the facility is beyond repair.

Recall

Since 2022, the Khmelnytskyi NPP has been operating with a damaged turbine, and the power unit generates 100 MW less electricity than its nominal capacity. The company announced the purchase of a new modernized rotor.