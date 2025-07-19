Russian Federation deliberately attacks civilian trains and destroys locomotives - Head of "Ukrzaliznytsia"

Russia's recent strikes on railway infrastructure are aimed exclusively at civilian trains, mostly those carrying coal. The deliberate destruction of locomotives is also being recorded. This was reported by Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, Chairman of the Board of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia", according to UNN.

We responsibly assure and openly show to any international specialists: all intensified attacks on the railway recently are directed EXCLUSIVELY AT CIVILIAN TRAINS, which carry exclusively civilian cargo. Mostly, trains with coal were affected - he wrote on his Facebook page.

The Chairman of the Board of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" noted that the enemy is trying to finish off the coal industry, which continues to support the economy of Donetsk region.

Now the enemy has essentially launched a real "locomotive hunt". Just as in Kherson, Sumy, and Donetsk regions, they hunt for express or evacuation buses – inhumans have started chasing locomotives and electric locomotives, destroying them, well aware that there are people inside - Oleksandr Pertsovskyi's post says.

According to him, "Ukrzaliznytsia" has revised its operating algorithms, deployed warning lines, and has already saved crews who were managed to be moved away from the strikes.

He also emphasized the need to revise legislation on social protection for deceased and injured critical infrastructure workers.

"The relevant law has been adopted, but unfortunately all the norms are written in such a way that it does not work for most railway workers. Our lawyers fought and fought, tried all possible norms – but it doesn't work. So, we will push to change this and strengthen protection!" he stated.

Recall

Russian troops attacked a locomotive on the Prydniprovska railway twice in one day, which was carrying civilian cargo. The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, called this a planned terror against civilian logistics.

Enemy struck electric locomotive in Dnipropetrovsk region: engineer killed, assistant wounded