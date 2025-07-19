$41.870.05
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
06:06 PM • 26739 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 106443 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 70028 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 66705 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
July 18, 01:33 PM • 71565 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
July 18, 12:44 PM • 70634 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
July 18, 11:59 AM • 55973 views
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
July 18, 11:37 AM • 56034 views
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
July 18, 10:40 AM • 197117 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
July 18, 07:05 AM • 109689 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Russian Federation deliberately attacks civilian trains and destroys locomotives - Head of "Ukrzaliznytsia"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 864 views

Russian strikes on railway infrastructure are aimed exclusively at civilian trains, mostly those transporting coal, and at destroying locomotives. This was confirmed by Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, Chairman of the Board of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia", emphasizing the enemy's attempts to finish off the coal industry and hunt for railway transport.

Russian Federation deliberately attacks civilian trains and destroys locomotives - Head of "Ukrzaliznytsia"

Russia's recent strikes on railway infrastructure are aimed exclusively at civilian trains, mostly those carrying coal. The deliberate destruction of locomotives is also being recorded. This was reported by Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, Chairman of the Board of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia", according to UNN.

We responsibly assure and openly show to any international specialists: all intensified attacks on the railway recently are directed EXCLUSIVELY AT CIVILIAN TRAINS, which carry exclusively civilian cargo. Mostly, trains with coal were affected

- he wrote on his Facebook page.

The Chairman of the Board of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" noted that the enemy is trying to finish off the coal industry, which continues to support the economy of Donetsk region.

Now the enemy has essentially launched a real "locomotive hunt". Just as in Kherson, Sumy, and Donetsk regions, they hunt for express or evacuation buses – inhumans have started chasing locomotives and electric locomotives, destroying them, well aware that there are people inside

- Oleksandr Pertsovskyi's post says.

According to him, "Ukrzaliznytsia" has revised its operating algorithms, deployed warning lines, and has already saved crews who were managed to be moved away from the strikes.

He also emphasized the need to revise legislation on social protection for deceased and injured critical infrastructure workers.

"The relevant law has been adopted, but unfortunately all the norms are written in such a way that it does not work for most railway workers. Our lawyers fought and fought, tried all possible norms – but it doesn't work. So, we will push to change this and strengthen protection!" he stated.

Recall

Russian troops attacked a locomotive on the Prydniprovska railway twice in one day, which was carrying civilian cargo. The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, called this a planned terror against civilian logistics.

Enemy struck electric locomotive in Dnipropetrovsk region: engineer killed, assistant wounded18.07.25, 07:26 • 6026 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Ukrainian Railways
Kherson Oblast
Andriy Yermak
