Enemy struck electric locomotive in Dnipropetrovsk region: engineer killed, assistant wounded

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops struck an electric locomotive, killing the engineer and injuring his assistant, Ukrzaliznytsia JSC reported on Friday on social media, writes UNN.

It is noted that the engineer's assistant "is wounded, but in stable condition."

