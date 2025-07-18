Enemy struck electric locomotive in Dnipropetrovsk region: engineer killed, assistant wounded
Kyiv • UNN
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the enemy hit an electric locomotive, which led to the death of the engineer. His assistant was wounded but is in stable condition.
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops struck an electric locomotive, killing the engineer and injuring his assistant, Ukrzaliznytsia JSC reported on Friday on social media, writes UNN.
Again, tragic news this morning for the entire railway family. In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the enemy hit an electric locomotive, the engineer was killed
It is noted that the engineer's assistant "is wounded, but in stable condition."
