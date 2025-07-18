Russian army attacked two communities in Dnipropetrovsk region, there is one dead and injured

On the night of July 18, the Russian army attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones. As a result of the shelling, one man was killed and two more people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration (RMA) Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

At night, the Russian army struck Pavlohrad district – Verbkivska and Bohdanivska communities – with drones. A 52-year-old man was killed. Condolences to his family and friends. Two more, aged 38 and 40, were injured. They received assistance on the spot. - the official's post reads.

According to him, a transport enterprise was damaged. A fire broke out, which was extinguished.

Serhiy Lysak also reported that:

Rozdorska community of Synelnykivskyi district was also under UAV attack. A fire also occurred there. The fire destroyed and damaged vehicles. The flames have already been brought under control.

The aggressor targeted Nikopol with an FPV drone. The consequences are being clarified.

"According to the Air Command, air defenders shot down 3 UAVs over the region," the head of the RMA added.

Recall

On Thursday, July 17, a woman was injured in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of a Russian drone attack.

On Wednesday, July 16, as a result of the morning artillery shelling of Nikopol, one woman was killed, five people were injured, and two women were rescued. Civilian infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged.

