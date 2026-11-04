Russia considers a peaceful and united Europe its enemy and is preparing for confrontation – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia views a peaceful and united Europe as its enemy, while the scale of its military infrastructure buildup indicates a threat not only to Ukraine. The head of state said this in an address to participants of the Berlin Security Conference, UNN reports.

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According to Zelenskyy, the Russian threat will not disappear over the next year, as Moscow has already determined its attitude toward European states.

We can see that Russia has already made its choice. It has decided that a peaceful and united Europe is its enemy. And this situation will not simply disappear within a year – the president emphasized.

Zelenskyy warns Europe about the scale of the Russian threat

The head of state called on European partners to pay attention to the military infrastructure that Russia has been developing over the past few years.

Is all of this only for Ukraine? It is too large-scale to be only for Ukraine. It is directed against you – Zelenskyy said.

The president also emphasized the importance of maintaining U.S. involvement in the security alliance with Europe and strengthening European defense capabilities.

And for us in Ukraine, the situation is extremely difficult now. But Ukraine will never surrender. Ukraine will always be strong. And Ukraine will always be European. But what will happen here? – he concluded.

In Brussels, Ukraine, the United States, Europe and NATO will discuss security guarantees on November 4 - Zelenskyy