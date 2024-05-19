Russia claims to have repelled a massive nighttime drone attack

Russia says that on the night of May 19, its air defense forces allegedly repelled a massive missile attack over two regions of Russia and the territory of occupied Crimea. This is stated in a statement by the Russian Defense Ministry, UNN reports .

Details

The Russian Federation says that overnight it eliminated 60 UAVs and 9 missiles of the American ATACMS tactical missiles. It is noted that the latter were destroyed over the territory of Crimea.

The Russian Defense Ministry also stated that three UAVs were destroyed over the territory of the Belgorod region, and fifty-seven drones were destroyed and intercepted over the territory of the Krasnodar region.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, at the Belbek military airfield , on the night of May 15, the main depot of rocket and artillery weapons detonated.

Images over Belbek airfield in occupied Crimea after missile strikes published