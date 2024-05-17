Images over Belbek airfield in occupied Crimea after missile strikes published

Satellite images of the Belbek airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea, which was recently struck by ATACMS missiles, have been posted online. This was reported by UNN with reference to Radio Liberty, Planet.com and Christiaan Triebert's page on the X network.

Details

Images of the Belbek airfield in occupied Crimea after a series of missile strikes are published.

Planet.com satellite imagery taken over the Belbek airfield in Crimea on May 16 after two consecutive days of ATACMS missile strikes shows traces of fire in the area of the Su-27, Su-30 and Mig-31 aircraft parking lot - the statement reads.

The photos also show that the airfield's fuel and lubricant malt has completely burned down, but it is difficult to determine the extent of the damage and the number of damaged vehicles, the publication writes.

Christian Tribert, a specialist researcher of Open source intelligence, also published other photo evidence on his page.

two MiG-31 and one Su-27 aircraft were completely destroyed at the Russian Air Force Belbek airbase in occupied Crimea, and a MiG-29 was damaged. A fuel depot near the main runway of the airbase was also destroyed, and the debris continued to burn afterwards - said the expert.

Recall

UNN reported that a missile strike on a Russian airfield in occupied Crimea could have damaged MiG-31 fighters. In total, there are 24 airplanes and six helicopters at this base.

Satellite imagery confirms a nighttime fire at the Belbek airfield in Crimea, and there are reports of a hit.