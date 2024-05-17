Images over Belbek airfield in occupied Crimea after missile strikes published

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
March 1, 02:35 PM
March 1, 02:42 PM
March 1, 03:13 PM
March 1, 04:47 PM
March 1, 05:32 PM
February 28, 02:39 PM
February 28, 09:20 AM
February 28, 06:23 AM
February 27, 01:15 PM
February 27, 11:50 AM
06:49 PM
March 1, 05:32 PM
March 1, 04:47 PM
March 1, 11:06 AM
March 1, 08:56 AM
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32637 views

Satellite images show significant damage to Belbek airfield in occupied Crimea following recent missile strikes. Specifically destroyed aircraft and a burnt-out fuel depot can be seen.

Satellite images of the Belbek airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea, which was recently struck by ATACMS missiles, have been posted online. This was reported by UNN with reference to Radio Liberty, Planet.com and Christiaan Triebert's page on the X network.

Details

Images of the Belbek airfield in occupied Crimea after a series of missile strikes are published.

Image

Planet.com satellite imagery taken over the Belbek airfield in Crimea on May 16 after two consecutive days of ATACMS missile strikes shows traces of fire in the area of the Su-27, Su-30 and Mig-31 aircraft parking lot

- the statement reads.
Image

The photos also show that the airfield's fuel and lubricant malt has completely burned down, but it is difficult to determine the extent of the damage and the number of damaged vehicles, the publication writes.

Christian Tribert, a specialist researcher of Open source intelligence, also published other photo evidence on his page.

Image

two MiG-31 and one Su-27 aircraft were completely destroyed at the Russian Air Force Belbek airbase in occupied Crimea, and a MiG-29 was damaged. A fuel depot near the main runway of the airbase was also destroyed, and the debris continued to burn afterwards

 - said the expert.
Image

Recall

UNN reported that a missile strike on a Russian airfield in occupied Crimea could have damaged MiG-31 fighters. In total, there are 24 airplanes and six helicopters at this base.

Satellite imagery confirms a nighttime fire at the Belbek airfield in Crimea, and there are reports of a hit.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarTechnologies

