Russia, China, and Iran are preparing for a long-term confrontation - NATO chief Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warned that Russia, along with China and Iran, are expanding military cooperation to an unprecedented level and are preparing for a "long-term confrontation." He called on allies to be ready for a prolonged threat that extends far beyond the current war in Ukraine. This was reported by The Guardian, citing Rutte's words, writes UNN.

Details

Speaking after a military parade in Beijing, where Putin, along with Russian and North Korean leaders, demonstrated an alliance, Rutte emphasized that NATO does not seek escalation.

Some may worry about a new arms race, but our own goal, I can tell you, is not to provoke. Our goal is to protect and ensure that we can continue to enjoy the freedom and security that we all value so much — Rutte said.

He stressed that the main threat comes from Moscow, but it is not limited only to the war against Ukraine.

Russia's unprovoked war against Ukraine is the most obvious example of this threat. But the threat will not end with this war… China, Iran, and North Korea are creating problems both individually and as a result of cooperation, — emphasized the head of NATO.

Referring to joint demonstrations of force in Beijing, Rutte noted that authoritarian states are strengthening coordination in the military sphere.

They are expanding their cooperation in the defense industry to an unprecedented level. They are preparing for a long-term confrontation. And, as I said, the challenges we face are long-lasting. Therefore, we must be ready — Rutte concluded.

NATO leadership signals to allies the need to strengthen defense capabilities and strategic unity amid the formation of a new axis of authoritarian regimes.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Europe must build up real firepower, as Russia and China are rapidly modernizing their armed forces. He emphasized that Russia will remain a destabilizing force.