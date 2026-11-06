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Russia carried out an airstrike on Sumy: a woman was trapped under the rubble

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

As a result of the airstrike on Sumy's residential sector and civilian infrastructure, people were injured. Police rescued a woman from under the rubble.

Russia carried out an airstrike on Sumy: a woman was trapped under the rubble

The enemy launched an airstrike on Sumy on the evening of Friday, November 6. This is reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is reported that people were injured as a result of the attack.

The residential sector and civilian infrastructure facilities came under attack. Together with citizens, patrol police officers freed a woman who was trapped under the rubble of a building. She was later handed over to medics

- the statement reads.

We remind you

On the evening of October 30, two drones hit a non-residential building and a car wash in Sumy.

Russia launched a massive drone attack on Sumy; there are casualties and destruction in three districts of the city23.10.26, 03:33 • 4354 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Explosions
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National Police of Ukraine
Sumy