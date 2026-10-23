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Russia launched a massive drone attack on Sumy; there are casualties and destruction in three districts of the city

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1682 views

At least two people were injured as a result of the massive drone attack on Sumy. Civilian facilities and residential buildings were damaged.

Russia launched a massive drone attack on Sumy; there are casualties and destruction in three districts of the city

During the night of October 23, Russian forces launched a massive attack on Sumy using attack drones. Enemy drones struck civilian infrastructure facilities, damaged residential buildings, and injured at least two people. This was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to the regional head, some of the Russian drones reached their targets. The occupiers attacked civilian facilities in three different parts of the city.

In addition, the residential sector of Sumy's Kovpakivskyi district was affected by the strikes. Specialists are currently assessing the extent of the damage.

What is known about those injured

According to preliminary data, at least two people were injured in the nighttime attack. Medics are providing them with the necessary assistance, and information about the victims' condition is being clarified.

Efforts to eliminate the consequences of the Russian strikes are ongoing at the impact sites.

The head of the Regional Military Administration urged Sumy residents not to ignore air-raid warnings and to remain in shelters during the threat of further attacks.

"Shahed" struck a house in Zhytomyr region, nine people injured - Regional Military Administration22.10.26, 18:48 • 3680 views

Stepan Haftko

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